Uganda: Museveni Hails Operation Wealth Creation At Opening of 32nd National Agricultural Show

President Yoweri Museveni has praised Operation Wealth Creation (OWC) for its contribution to Uganda's economic transformation as the 32nd National Agricultural Show opened in Jinja.

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja officiated at the opening ceremony at the National Show Grounds in Jinja on behalf of President Museveni, who was the chief guest.

During the event, Nabbanja launched the Wealth Creation Village, an exhibition organised by OWC to showcase government programmes aimed at boosting agricultural production and increasing household incomes.

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In a speech read by the Prime Minister, President Museveni described OWC as a cornerstone of Uganda's socio-economic transformation agenda. He singled out the programme's Chief Coordinator, Salim Saleh, for his contribution to increasing household incomes and helping communities transition from subsistence farming to the commercial money economy.

"The National Agricultural Show is unique because it brings together all key players in the agricultural sector," President Museveni said.

"It provides a platform for knowledge sharing, innovation, technology transfer and business networking. I urge Ugandans to use the exhibitions to improve productivity and incomes," he added.

The President also commended the Parish Development Model (PDM), which is supported by OWC, saying it is empowering communities to move from poverty to prosperity.

"I thank Japan for its continued support towards Uganda's agricultural development," the President noted.

State Minister for Animal Industry, Bright Rwamirama, commended OWC for supporting the Ministry of Agriculture, particularly through interventions targeting smallholder farmers.

Brig. Gen. G.K. Muwanguzi, speaking on behalf of Gen. Salim Saleh, urged Ugandans to invest in agriculture as a sustainable pathway to wealth creation.

He said OWC continues to provide seedlings, value-addition technologies and modern farming innovations aimed at increasing production and improving household incomes.

The opening ceremony was attended by Agriculture Ministry Permanent Secretary Asha Mary Oriabwoteire, Sasayama Takuya, Uganda's Ambassador to Japan Tophace Kaahwa, NCOA Jinja Commander Emmanuel Kanyesigye and UNFFE Director Dick Kamuganga.

The annual agricultural show brings together farmers, researchers, agribusinesses, development partners and policymakers to showcase innovations and technologies aimed at transforming Uganda's agricultural sector and promoting commercial farming.