Uganda: Rukungiri Health Centre IV Overwhelmed As Surge in Maternity Cases Strains Capacity

Rukungiri Health Centre IV is struggling to cope with a growing number of expectant mothers, forcing staff to transfer some patients to Bugangari Health Centre IV, located about 19 kilometres away.

The facility's 11-bed maternity ward has reached full capacity, with some expectant mothers telling Nile Post that they were turned away and advised to seek care elsewhere due to a shortage of space.

Officer-in-Charge Dr. Maureen Atwikirize confirmed the congestion on June 28, saying patient numbers have risen significantly since the health centre introduced surgical services in November 2025.

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The health centre has only 25 beds in total, including 11 designated for maternity services. Of these, four are reserved for mothers recovering from Caesarean section procedures.

According to Dr. Atwikirize, all 11 maternity beds are currently occupied by post-surgery mothers after the facility conducted 16 Caesarean sections in a single week.

"Mothers who deliver normally are being moved to the general ward," Dr. Atwikirize said.

In June alone, the facility handled more than 30 Caesarean sections and over 100 normal deliveries.

Dr. Atwikirize said the health centre has been relying on its ambulance to transfer mothers to Bugangari Health Centre IV whenever the maternity ward reaches capacity.

"I ask the public not to blame health workers. Referrals happen only when there is no space," she noted.

Health facility records show a steady increase in demand for services over the past five years. Deliveries at the centre rose from 721 in the 2021/2022 financial year to 1,003 in 2025/2026.

Antenatal visits increased from 2,870 to 3,705 over the same period, while outpatient attendance grew from 19,567 to 20,577 patients. Admissions also increased from 828 to 1,153.

The rising patient numbers reflect increasing confidence in the facility, particularly following the introduction of surgical services, but they have also exposed significant infrastructure challenges.

Isaiah Tumwesigye said the government is constructing a modern maternity ward extension at the health centre to ease congestion and improve maternal healthcare services.

He added that the referrals to Bugangari Health Centre IV are intended to ensure that expectant mothers continue to receive safe and timely care despite the current pressure on available space.

Health officials hope that the expansion of maternity infrastructure will help address the growing demand for maternal services and reduce the need to transfer mothers to other facilities.