Angola: Female MPs Raise Awareness On Reproductive Health

Luena — The Group of Female Parliamentarians of the National Assembly (Angolan parliament) began a working visit to the eastern Moxico Province, on Monday, aimed at promoting sexual and reproductive health and preventing early pregnancy.

The two-day initiative includes awareness-raising lectures directed especialy to young people, families, and communities, covering topics such as the family's role in transmitting moral values, combating sexual abuse, child education and protection, and sexual and reproductive health.

The group's chairwoman, Teresa da Silva Neto, explained that the activities go beyond theory to include practical information on contraceptive methods and other forms of prevention, with the goal of encouraging dialogue about reproductive health within families.

Speaking to the press after a courtesy meeting with Moxico Provincial Governor Ernesto Muangala, the politician highlighted that early pregnancy remains a challenge for Angolan society and advocated for greater involvement from all sectors in preventing the phenomenon.

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According to her, during visits to various provinces across the country, the group has observed a significant number of adolescents taking on parental responsibilities at an early age.

"We have found many children caring for other children. We must all be active agents in preventing this practice", stated the MP.

In turn, the governor of Moxico acknowledged that early pregnancy is a major concern for both the provincial government and society, adding that awareness campaigns targeting girls under the age of 18 have been carried out.

The Women Parliamentarians Group's working visit concludes on Tuesday with further talks and community meetings aimed at strengthening education, child protection, and the promotion of sexual and reproductive health.

MT/TST/MRA/jmc