Tanzania Lauded for High-Level Performance in Implementing the EACOP Project

Handeni — THE Minister for Energy, Deogratius Ndejembi, has commended the high-level of Tanzanian participation in the implementation of the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) project, saying it has become a catalyst for employment, skills transfer and private sector growth in the country.

Speaking during the continuation of his inspection tour of the project at the Sindeni Pressure Reduction Station in Handeni District, Tanga Region, Minister Ndejembi said he was impressed by the involvement of Tanzanians at all levels of the project's implementation, from engineers to unskilled workers.

"What has impressed me most about this project is the participation of Tanzanians at every stage of its implementation. From engineers to unskilled workers, they are all Tanzanians. The experience and skills they are acquiring will equip them to compete in major international projects," said Minister Ndejembi.

He explained that a total of 10,000 jobs have been created during the implementation of the project, with 7,500 jobs--equivalent to 75 percent--going to Tanzanians. He said this has equipped young people with technical skills and valuable experience that will enable them to participate in other major strategic projects both within and outside the country.

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Minister Ndejembi said that although the project is nearing completion, employment opportunities and professional development will continue during the operational phase of the pipeline. He added that the Government is also preparing other major strategic projects, including the construction of a refined petroleum products pipeline from Tanga to Uganda, which is currently at the agreement stage between the Governments of Tanzania and Uganda, as well as plans to build a new TAZAMA pipeline in partnership with the Government of Zambia to replace the existing pipeline, which was constructed in 1968 and has reached the end of its operational lifespan.

The Minister further said that more than 200 Tanzanian companies have been awarded contracts worth over 1.325tri/-to supply goods and services under the EACOP project. He noted that this has strengthened the participation of the local private sector, enhanced the capacity of Tanzanian companies to compete in large-scale projects and contributed to the growth of the national economy.