Botswana: Sir Seretse Khama Prioritised Unity and Nation Building-Boko

1 July 2026
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Taboka Ngwako

Gaborone — President Advocate Duma Boko has described Sir Seretse Khama as a leader who prioritised unity and nation building, noting that he used the best bricks to build the foundation of Botswana.

"He promoted ethnic unity and brought people together as one nation," President Boko said during the commemoration of Sir Seretse Khama Day on Wednesday.

The President said although Sir Seretse Khama was born into royalty, he chose the path of building a republic founded on equality and democracy.

"Although he is royalty, he pursues the path of building the republic," President Boko said adding that the founding president was "a humble human being" whose life was defined by exemplary leadership. For his part the Khama family representative, Lt General Dr Seretse Khama Ian Khama urged the nation to draw lessons from Sir Seretse Khama's legacy.

Sir Seretse Khama, he said was a great statesman and nation builder whose leadership continues to offer valuable lessons for Botswana.

He said the nation should continue to draw inspiration from Sir Seretse Khama's commitment to unity, democracy, peace and development as it reflected on his contribution to building the foundations of modern Botswana. ENDS

BOPA

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.