Botswana: Sir Seretse Khama Prioritised Unity and Nation Building-Boko

Gaborone — President Advocate Duma Boko has described Sir Seretse Khama as a leader who prioritised unity and nation building, noting that he used the best bricks to build the foundation of Botswana.

"He promoted ethnic unity and brought people together as one nation," President Boko said during the commemoration of Sir Seretse Khama Day on Wednesday.

The President said although Sir Seretse Khama was born into royalty, he chose the path of building a republic founded on equality and democracy.

"Although he is royalty, he pursues the path of building the republic," President Boko said adding that the founding president was "a humble human being" whose life was defined by exemplary leadership. For his part the Khama family representative, Lt General Dr Seretse Khama Ian Khama urged the nation to draw lessons from Sir Seretse Khama's legacy.

Sir Seretse Khama, he said was a great statesman and nation builder whose leadership continues to offer valuable lessons for Botswana.

He said the nation should continue to draw inspiration from Sir Seretse Khama's commitment to unity, democracy, peace and development as it reflected on his contribution to building the foundations of modern Botswana. ENDS

BOPA