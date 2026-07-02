South Africa: DA Oversight Reveals Chaos At Manguang Prison Takeover

press release

Today, DA Members of Parliament conducted an oversight at Mangaung Correctional Centre (MCC), the same Centre that was ordered to transition from G4S to the Department of Correctional Services, following their failures that led to the escape of Thabo Bester.

Prisons housing the most dangerous criminals should under no circumstances be facing staffing, management and security meltdowns. It is of enormous concern to the DA that high profile escapes may follow where prison operations are so severely compromised.

Despite repeated assurances from the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) that the transition from G4S would be "seamless," the reality on the ground is one of confusion, lockdown, and deliberate obstruction of lawful oversight by Members of Parliament.

This is not how a criminal justice system should work.

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The DA will now request that the Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee convene an urgent meeting on the status of the Mangaung takeover to ensure that the Department's negligence does not result in another Bester-style escape or worse.

Upon arrival at 09:45, the facility has been placed on lockdown, a convoy of more than 30 vehicles carrying G4S staff - the very personnel the Labour Court ordered DCS to absorb - was denied entry when they reported for duty. While the DCS claimed full readiness during previous committee meetings, today's observations suggest a "desperate scramble". Bus loads of DCS staff were offloaded at the facility between 09:30 and 11:00 today, raising serious questions about the Department's preparedness. See photos here and here.

Further contradictions and allegations persist:

Staffing Gaps: Although members were informed that over 200 G4S officials had been appointed, there is no confirmation that all 668 advertised positions have been filled.

Ghost Personnel: A former DCS staff member informed the committee that 72 DCS members supposed to be stationed at Mangaung in preparation for the takeover had not in fact been stationed there.

Infrastructure Uncertainty: Conflicting reports remain regarding the state of the facility, including whether the kitchen has been disassembled or remains operational.

The use of a "lockdown" to prevent MPs from exercising their legal duty to oversight is a clear admission that the Department has something to hide.

The DA previously warned that this rushed takeover, marred by legal disputes and incomplete recruitment, risked becoming a "disaster" - one where prisoners are not properly incarcerated.

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The Minister and the Department must be held accountable for this blatant failure and must assure the public of their safety.