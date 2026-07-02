South Africa: DA Calls On NPA to Explain Itself Over the Cat Matlala Agreement

1 July 2026
Democratic Alliance (Cape Town)
press release By Adv. Glynnis Breytenbach MP - DA Spokesperson On Justice and Constitutional Development

The Democratic Alliance welcomes the decision of the Court to reject the sentence proposed by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in the plea and sentence agreement involving Cat Matlala.

The Court's rejection of the Cat Matlala sentence is a damning indictment of prosecutorial incompetence.

The DA calls on the National Director of Public Prosecutions to explain how this agreement was approved, who authorised the proposed sentence, and what steps will be taken to ensure that such an embarrassing failure is not repeated.

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A plea and sentence agreement should serve justice by ensuring accountability and proportionate punishment. It must show that crime has consequences and that a guilty plea does not remove responsibility. It is not meant to let serious offenders secure lenient outcomes or allow prosecutors to avoid properly pursuing cases.

The Court has now sent an unmistakable message that the agreement placed before it failed this fundamental test.

The rejection raises serious concerns about the prosecutors' judgment. How was such a sentence deemed appropriate, what oversight was applied, and who will be held accountable for wasting judicial time on a clearly flawed agreement? A matter of this profile must have been approved at the very highest levels at the NPA. What a shambles.

South Africans are entitled to ask a simple question: if the NPA cannot even negotiate and present a legally sustainable guilty plea, what confidence can the public have in its ability to prosecute the country's most complex organised crime and corruption cases?

This latest failure follows a growing pattern of questionable prosecutorial decisions that have steadily eroded public confidence in the institution. The NPA has suffered repeated setbacks in high-profile prosecutions, has entered into controversial agreements, and has increasingly appeared unable to exercise the sound judgment expected of an institution entrusted with enforcing the law without fear, favour or prejudice.

The Court's rejection should serve as a wake-up call.

The NPA owes South Africans an explanation as to why it believed such a manifestly inadequate sentence served the interests of justice in the first place.

The NPA has once again demonstrated that it is struggling not only to win difficult prosecutions but, astonishingly, even to get a guilty plea right.

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