Ethiopia: PM Abiy Leads Major Advances in Democracy, Digital Transformation and Infrastructure Dev't

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia has registered major milestones in democratic governance, digital innovation, and heavy infrastructure development over the past month, signaling a shift toward accelerated national productivity and long-term economic growth.

In its monthly recap, Office of the Prime Minister stated Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has spearheaded a series of landmark initiatives that demonstrate the coordinated implementation of Ethiopia's long-term national development agenda across multiple strategic sectors.

One of the month's defining achievements was the successful conclusion of Ethiopia's 7th General National Election, with the National Election Board of Ethiopia officially announcing the final results on 21 June 2026. After casting his ballot in Beshasha, PM Abiy commended citizens for their peaceful participation, patriotism, and commitment to strengthening democratic institutions. The electoral process received congratulatory messages from international organizations and global leaders, who recognized Ethiopia's continued democratic progress.

Ethiopia also reached a major milestone in its digital transformation journey. The government's ambitious "5 Million Ethiopian Coders" initiative surpassed its original target ahead of schedule, registering 5,005,146 participants and graduating more than three million digitally skilled professionals in less than two years. Building on this success, the government has raised its ambition to enroll seven million Ethiopians by August 2026, further positioning the country as an emerging digital innovation hub in Africa.

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Complementing this achievement was the launch of MESOB, Africa's first integrated digital public service platform, which brings together services from multiple government institutions into a single, user-friendly application. The platform marks another important step toward building a modern, efficient, and digitally connected public administration.

Major infrastructure projects also continued to gather momentum. Construction of the Bishoftu International Airport advanced rapidly, with the future aviation hub designed to accommodate 110 million passengers annually--expanding Ethiopia's airport capacity to approximately 4.4 times that of Bole International Airport and reinforcing the country's position as one of Africa's leading aviation gateways.

Meanwhile, Addis Ababa's urban transformation agenda reached another milestone with the inauguration of the 87.6-hectare Entoto-Kebena River and Riverside Development Project, alongside the launch of the Entoto-Kechene Medhanealem Riverside Development Project. The capital also introduced innovative housing developments employing 3D printing technology and light-steel prefabrication, reflecting Ethiopia's growing emphasis on sustainable, technology-driven urban development.

Environmental conservation remained another national priority. The government officially launched the 2026 Green Legacy Initiative, increasing its cumulative national target to 65 billion tree seedlings. Under the campaign's theme, "Let Us Plant Hope," Ethiopia plans to plant eight billion seedlings during the current rainy season, further expanding forest cover, restoring degraded landscapes, strengthening climate resilience, and supporting rural livelihoods, including increased honey production.

At the same time, a nationwide summer volunteer campaign was launched in Goro Woreda, mobilizing communities to construct 20 new homes under the Rural Corridors Initiative, highlighting the government's continued focus on inclusive rural development and community participation.

On the diplomatic front, Ethiopia reinforced regional cooperation through a series of high-level engagements. Prime Minister Abiy held productive consultations with the African Union Election Observer Mission, led by former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, and conducted bilateral discussions with Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on strengthening regional peace, security, economic cooperation, and the shared prosperity of the two neighboring nations.

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The government's broad development achievements were comprehensively reviewed during the "Ethiopia Delivers" summit, where officials highlighted the country's ongoing structural transformation in agriculture, mining, investment, industrialization, and public sector reform under the Medemer development philosophy.

These wide-ranging reforms are increasingly translating into measurable economic gains. Ethiopia's tourism sector alone welcomed 1.4 million international visitors over the past year and generated a record USD 5.2 billion in revenue, underscoring the growing global appeal of the country's expanding tourism destinations, rich cultural heritage, and sustained investment in world-class infrastructure.

The Office of the Prime Minister said the achievements recorded over the past month reflect Ethiopia's continued commitment to democratic consolidation, technological advancement, sustainable development, and regional cooperation as the country pursues its long-term vision of inclusive prosperity and economic transformation.