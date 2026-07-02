Ethiopia: Refugees Praise Ethiopia's Hospitality As UNHCR Showcases 'Makatet' As Model for Refugee Inclusion

Addis Ababa — Refugees living in Ethiopia have commended the country's longstanding tradition of hospitality and its expanding refugee inclusion initiatives.

Approached by ENA, the refugees said the opportunities created through education, employment, and access to essential services have enabled them to rebuild their lives with dignity and hope in Ethiopia.

Their testimonies come as the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has recognized Ethiopia's 'Makatet' initiative as a pioneering model for refugee inclusion and durable solutions, placing the country among Africa's leading innovators in refugee policy.

Ethiopia recently launched the groundbreaking Makatet Roadmap, a comprehensive national framework designed to advance the socio-economic inclusion of refugees while strengthening services and development opportunities for host communities.

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Widely regarded as a transformative policy framework, the roadmap signals a historic shift from traditional humanitarian assistance toward a government-led, development-oriented approach that integrates refugees into national systems and promotes long-term self-reliance.

Early Officially unveiled at the Adwa Victory Memorial Museum, the initiative seeks to connect refugee communities with Ethiopia's education, healthcare, digital, and economic development systems, while ensuring that host communities equally benefit from expanded infrastructure, services, and investment.

Refugees from different countries described Ethiopia as a welcoming nation where compassion is matched by meaningful opportunities for personal and professional advancement.

Congolese refugee, Joseph Ndikumukiza, who has lived in Ethiopia for more than 12 years, expressed heartfelt appreciation for the support he has received from Ethiopians.

"Ethiopian people are good people with great hospitality. I really appreciate them," he said.

Burundian refugee, Sohange Ndayiragise Mabanga said the generosity of local communities has helped refugees navigate daily life while creating opportunities to pursue education, employment, and sustainable livelihoods.

"Ethiopians are very loving and kind. If you struggle in the street, they are ready to guide you, direct you, and support you in anything you need," she said.

Kenyan national Hanna Patric, who arrived in Ethiopia with assistance from the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, said she immediately felt embraced by the host community.

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"They are honest and caring people. I feel happy living in Ethiopia. I feel like I'm still at home," she said.

Earlier, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi praised Ethiopia's Makatet initiative as an innovative and globally relevant model for refugee inclusion and durable solutions.

He noted that the initiative expands refugees' access to education, healthcare, employment, digital services, and land, while creating stronger links between humanitarian assistance and long-term national development.

According to refugee policy experts, Ethiopia's inclusive approach has the potential to shape future international refugee responses, particularly if backed by sustained global partnerships and adequate financial support.

By integrating refugees into national development systems rather than keeping them dependent on humanitarian assistance, the Makatet Roadmap aims to foster self-reliance, stimulate local economies, and enable displaced populations to contribute meaningfully to the social and economic development of their host communities.