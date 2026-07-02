Angola: African Military Leaders Reaffirm Commitment to Peace and Security

Luanda — The Chief of the General Staff of the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA), Air Force General Altino dos Santos, said Tuesday in Luanda that African military leaders remain committed to defending the peace, security, political and social stability of their countries, emphasizing the importance of cooperation between nations.

Addressing the close of the Conference of Chiefs of Staff and Defense Africa 2026 (ACHOD26), the Air Force General highlighted that the debates held enabled the renewal of commitments made by military leaders and thanked the participants for their contributions, considering them crucial to the success of the meeting.

Citing the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, he recalled that it is up to military leaders to work to make countries free from armed conflicts, unnecessary deaths, destruction and forced displacement of populations, factors that compromise economic and social development and the prosperity of peoples.

The four-star general said he expects that the frank dialogue, mutual respect, and convergence of strategic visions achieved during the conference would be translate into concrete decisions capable of strengthening regional security, deepening the partnership between AFRICOM and African countries, contributing to lasting peace on the continent.

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Altino dos Santos said Angolan Armed Forces will continue contributing to regional peace and stability and that security in Africa must be built with respect for the sovereignty of each State and the union of efforts among African nations.

The general thanked AFRICOM and the technical planning teams of the US command and the Angolan Armed Forces for their commitment to organizing the conference.

Addressing the conference via videoconference, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the United States Armed Forces, General Dan Caine, defended the need for a joint response to the challenges of global security, stressing that the stability of Africa is crucial for international peace and prosperity.

The US general urged military leaders to adopt a proactive stance in the face of threats affecting the economies, institutions, and security of states, underscoring that the current conflicts have become more complex, crossing borders and domains, and are amplified by rapid technological advancements, including drones, artificial intelligence, and the accelerated dissemination of information and disinformation.

The general added that Africa occupies a strategic position in the world and home to some of the fastest-growing economies, which concentrates about 30 percent of critical minerals, factors that make the continent's sovereignty and stability essential for international order.

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The US general defended the need for strengthening partnerships between countries, considering that no nation can face threats such as violent extremism, maritime insecurity, and the actions of malicious actors who exploit situations of instability alone.

Finally, the commander of the United States Africa Command (AFRICOM), General Dagvin Anderson, advocated for strengthening international cooperation, innovation, and the training of new generations of military leaders as pillars for responding to security challenges on the African continent.

He stated that current challenges require permanent adaptability, continuous learning, and a common vision among partners.

The US general highlighted the importance of involving new generations, considering that young people better understand technological transformations and can contribute to innovative solutions, provided they combine this knowledge with the experience of current leaders.

The AFRICOM commander also advocated for strengthening maritime security, logistics, and communications, classifying these areas as indispensable elements for the success of military operations.

Dagvin Anderson called for the development of sustainable local solutions, with greater involvement from African businesses and industry, underscoring that innovation is not limited to technology, but also to the ability to find new ways to respond to challenges.

The general announced the holding, in July, of the African Logistics and Communications Symposium in Addis Ababa (Ethiopia), and the Conference of Senior African Military Leaders in September in Gabon, initiatives aimed at strengthening cooperation and capacity building among partners. LDN/SC/AMP