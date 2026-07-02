Ethiopian Airlines Launches Passenger Flights to Lyon, Expands Network in France

Addis Ababa — Ethiopian Airlines has launched a new passenger service to Lyon, France, expanding its European network and reinforcing the longstanding partnership between Ethiopia and France.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by Ethiopian Airlines Group Chief Executive Officer Mesfin Tasew, French Ambassador to Ethiopia Alexis Lamek, and senior executives of the airline.

Speaking at the launch, Mesfin said Lyon is Ethiopian Airlines' 23rd destination in Europe and its third destination in France, following Paris and Marseille.

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He noted that the new route demonstrates the airline's commitment to expanding its global network while deepening bilateral ties between Ethiopia and France.

"The launch of the Lyon route will further strengthen the relationship between our two countries and create greater opportunities for trade, tourism, investment, and cultural exchange," he added.

The CEO also disclosed that Ethiopian Airlines plans to launch five additional international destinations up to the end of 2026 as part of its continued global expansion strategy.

"As Africa's leading airline, we will continue investing to support the economic integration of the continent and strengthen connectivity between Africa and the rest of the world," he said.

The CEO also invited French companies to take part in the development of the Bishoftu International Airport project, describing it as a significant opportunity for investment and long-term cooperation.

French Ambassador to Ethiopia Alexis Lamek welcomed the launch of the new route, saying it reflects the growing partnership between Ethiopia and France.

"I am pleased to see Ethiopia and France continuing to expand their relationship," the ambassador said, adding, "The new direct service will further strengthen economic, cultural, and people to people ties between our two countries."

The inaugural flight to Lyon, one of France's leading economic and cultural centers, is scheduled to depart on Thursday that will start regular passenger services.

The new route further consolidates Ethiopian Airlines' position as Africa's largest carrier and advances its strategy of strengthening Addis Ababa's role as a major aviation hub linking Africa with Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and the Americas.