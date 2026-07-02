Rwanda: FERWAFA Official Under Probe Over Alleged Rwf406m Fraud

The Rwanda Football Association (FERWAFA) has suspended its Director of Finance and Administration, Peggy Kagwire, over allegations of financial misappropriation involving Rwf406 million.

According to sources within FERWAFA, the alleged misappropriation occurred between 2023 and 2025, during which Kagwire oversaw the federation's finance and administration portfolio.

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The sources allege that Kagwire, together with former FERWAFA Secretary General Camarade Adolphe Kalisa, authorized and signed documents that facilitated the release of the funds in question.

Kalisa is currently before the court facing charges of embezzlement and the use of forged documents.

Sources said the FERWAFA Executive Committee suspended Kagwire to prevent any potential interference with the ongoing investigation, including the possible destruction of evidence. She is expected to face prosecution if investigators find sufficient evidence after concluding their inquiries.