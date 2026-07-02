Rwanda: Drones to Hunt Down Illegal Waste Burners From August

The Rwanda Environmental Management Authority (REMA) plans to deploy drones by the end of August to detect and curb illegal waste burning, particularly at night.

The plans were announced by REMA Director General Juliet Kabera on Tuesday, June 30, while appearing before the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, National Unity and Security during discussions on measures to reduce disaster risks.

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"We are introducing new technologies and, by the end of August, we will have our first drones to inspect illegal waste burning. That will help us catch those who carry out these activities at night," Kabera said.

She noted that the technology will also help authorities detect the illegal burning of hazardous waste, including medical waste from health facilities, which is often difficult to identify through routine inspections.

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"There is also dangerous waste that people burn, such as waste from health facilities. It is difficult to detect through normal inspections, but technology will make it possible," she said.

Kabera said the drones will also help address REMA's limited inspection capacity. The institution currently has only 13 environmental inspectors out of a workforce of about 120 staff, including those working under various projects.

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"We will continue strengthening the use of technology, and outsourcing some services will also help us as we explore other solutions," she said.

The drone deployment forms part of broader efforts to strengthen air pollution monitoring and enforcement. REMA is also preparing to expand emissions testing beyond vehicles to cover industrial facilities as part of efforts to reduce air pollution.

Rwanda has increasingly adopted drone technology across different sectors. Drones are already used to monitor illegal mining activities and support road safety operations.

They are also widely used in the health and agriculture sectors, including delivering medical supplies to health facilities.