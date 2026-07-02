Rwanda: Mining Community Honours Genocide Victims, Urges Young Miners to Safeguard Unity

More than 150 members of the Rwanda Mining Association (RMA) came together on June 30, to commemorate the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, with a call for the mining sector's youth to understand the country's history and safeguard its unity.

During the commemoration, leaders underscored the importance of teaching the estimated 100,000 young people working in Rwanda's mining sector, many of whom have limited formal education and are engaged in casual mining activities.

They observed that this can make some young workers more vulnerable to manipulation and misinformation, hence the need for continuous education on the history of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, the dangers of genocide ideology, and the values of unity and reconciliation.

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The delegation comprised leaders from different mining subsectors, who pledged to share these lessons with workers and integrate them into their daily operations.

They held that preserving peace and national unity is a shared responsibility and the economic progress achieved by the mining sector is protected and sustained for future generations.

Innocent Kagenga, Chairperson of the Rwanda Mining Association (RMA), said that most young people in the mining sector are below the age of 32 and were born after the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

He said they are living in a society shaped by its aftermath, despite not having witnessed the events firsthand. Kagenga stated that the association's engagement is aimed at drawing lessons that benefit both the workers and the country at large.

The delegation toured the memorial exhibition, where they followed the chronology of events and the social and political factors that led to the Genocide.

Members of the delegation, drawn from diverse backgrounds, reflected on the devastating consequences of hatred, intolerance, and ethnic division, underscoring the importance of promoting peace, unity, and reconciliation, especially among young people.

"Leaders who are here today have the responsibility to ensure they follow the right path and develop a strong sense of unity and resilience," Kagenga said.

"Having seen the sequence of events that culminated in the atrocities, we must strive to build a Rwanda free from discrimination, where everyone can live in dignity and peace."

RMA, the official body representing and advocating for Rwanda's mining sector, works to promote sustainable and responsible mining practices while fostering growth, innovation, inclusivity, and stakeholder empowerment.

The visit also included a wreath-laying at the memorial's mass graves, where more than 250,000 victims Genocide victims are laid to rest.

Kagenga acknowledged the transformation of Rwanda's mining sector since the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi. Like many other sectors, mining was devastated by the Genocide, with the loss of miners, the destruction of economic activities, and the collapse of numerous projects.

However, as the country rebuilt itself, so did the mining sector, benefiting from the peace and security that created an enabling environment for growth. Today, the sector provides livelihoods to thousands of people across the country and is a major contributor to Rwanda's export earnings and foreign exchange revenues.

"We've seen progress, and the government has provided comprehensive support throughout this journey," he said. "We're also working with the government to support Genocide survivors in our respective communities. It's part of our agenda."

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A survivor's journey from persecution to resilience and healing

Giving testimony at the commemoration event, Emerance Gatesi, who was 14 when the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi was committed, recounted how she survived the 100 days of killings despite enduring persecution and violence.

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Unaware of her ethnic identity until she was questioned at school, Gatesi later survived by pretending to be a Hutu from Nyacyonga refugee camp while in hiding. During the Genocide, her sister-in-law was killed, while her father narrowly escaped repeated attacks after being listed among Tutsi targeted for extermination.

After the country was liberated by the Inkotanyi in July 1994, Gatesi and her family found refuge at St. Famille Catholic Church before rebuilding their lives. With support from the Genocide Survivors Assistance Fund (FARG), she completed her education, became an entrepreneur and interior designer, and is now a mother of six.

"When the RPF-Inkotanyi found us, we were half dead. Imagine spending three months on the run. We were like the walking dead. They shared the little food they had with us until we were able to settle again. Today, we are here, we have recovered, and we continue to rebuild our lives," she said.