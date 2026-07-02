Namibia: More Than 100 Namibians Seek SA Repatriation

More than 100 Namibians living in South Africa, both legally and illegally, have voluntarily approached the Namibian high commission in Pretoria seeking repatriation to Namibia as a result of rising xenophobic tensions in the neighbouring country.

Chief foreign relations officer in the Ministry of International Relations and Trade, Rosalia Uushona yesterday confirmed that arrangements are being made to help Namibians who want to return home as a precautionary measure. She said Namibians who wish to return home need to need to go through an identification and verification process that will be done by the ministry of home affairs officials who are due to arrive in South Africa from today.

The move follows reports of attacks targeting foreign nationals in parts of South Africa (SA), where at least seven migrants have reportedly been killed in recent incidents, prompting several African countries to initiate voluntary repatriation programmes for their citizens.

Tensions have been boiling for weeks due to grassroots campaigns led by organisations like March and March and smaller vigilante groups.

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The anti-immigrant groups gave undocumented immigrants in that country a deadline of 30 June (yesterday) to voluntarily leave the country.

Namibian high commissioner to SA, Nangula Ithete told The Namibian yesterday that officials have compiled a list of Namibians in SA who have voluntarily expressed interest in repatriation.

"We set up a list. People are sending their numbers and locations to us so we can compile it. We now have more than 100 names," she said.

Ithete said this number could change depending on how the security situation develops.

"The number is expected to rise or even decrease, because if the situation is controlled and stability returns, some people may decide not to go home," she said.

Ithete said the mission has engaged Namibians through existing WhatsApp groups to improve communication and ensure support in case of emergencies.

So far, no distress calls have been received from Namibians reporting attacks by South Africans in the country, she said.

'CONTRADICTIONS'

Independent Patriots for Change (IPC) shadow minister of international relations Rodney Cloete this week raised concerns over what he described as "contradictory" government communication regarding Namibians in SA.

Speaking to The Namibian yesterday, Cloete questioned the consistency of statements made by the Ministry of International Relations and Trade, particularly regarding the number of Namibians seeking repatriation.

"It has been concerning hearing very contradictory messages from the minister. She informed us in the parliament that everything is okay and that our people shouldn't be concerned. Now we're hearing more than 100 people are supposed to be repatriated," he said.

Cloete said even official estimates of Namibians in SA appeared unclear.

"I asked what plan and budget they have in place, but there was no clear answer. We were only reassured that everything is fine and Namibians are okay," he said.

Cloete said the situation in SA was worrying, particularly from a regional trade and integration perspective.

"As fellow Africans, we are concerned. We are pushing for the African Continental Free Trade Area and free movement of people. Situations like this set us back," he said.

He also referenced concerns Namibian truck drivers and transport operators have raised, saying some had already experienced security incidents.

'SLEEPING AT THE WHEEL'

Former diplomat Pius Dunaiski yesterday criticised the government's response to the unfolding situation involving Namibians in SA.

He said the authorities acted too late in appealing to citizens in the neighbouring country to make arrangements to return.

"I saw the press release from the high commission only last week. In my view, we were sleeping at the wheel," he said.

Dunaiski compared Namibia's response to that of other African countries, saying some had acted earlier to protect their citizens.

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"Countries like Ghana, Nigeria and Malawi intervened much earlier. They were able to protect their citizens and at least reduce fear and uncertainty. We came on board very late, and that is something we must criticise," he said.

Former Namibian ambassador to China Elia Kaiyamo yesterday said the developments in other African countries should not be used to define or influence Namibians.

"We should promote our own uniqueness by promoting Africa for Africans, Namibia for Namibians, and make Namibia a peaceful country where all Africans who come here legally are welcome," he said.

He said Namibia remains clear on its international obligations regarding refugees and migration.

"In terms of international commitment, we are very clear on our issue of refugees," he said.

Namibians who wish to be voluntarily be repatriated can contact the High Commission of Namibia in Pretoria at: +27762989093 or +27761506963.