Uganda: Museveni Promotes 11 Senior Prisons Officers

The Uganda Prisons Service (UPS) has announced the promotion of 11 senior officers in the latest appointments approved by President Yoweri Museveni.

The appointments are contained in Service Orders Part II No. 07/2026 issued on July 1 by the Commissioner General of Prisons, Johnson Byabashaija.

According to the service orders, the President made the appointments under Article 172(1) of the Constitution and Section 10(c) of the Prisons Act, 2006, on the advice of the Prisons Authority.

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Five officers have been promoted to the rank of Senior Commissioner of Prisons (SCP). They are Aliyo Naatukunda, Geraldine Prossy Najjuma, Stephen Lugonda, James Emotu and Moses Ssentalo.

Six others have been elevated to the rank of Commissioner of Prisons (CP). They include Godwin George Lenga, Fred Kajjubi Kayongo, James Cockers Okiror, Francis Xavier Elubu, Mary Centinary and Christine Peace Babirye.

In a message accompanying the appointments, Dr Johnson Byabashaija congratulated the promoted officers and urged them to maintain professionalism and commitment in service.

"Congratulations to all who have earned the promotion. I urge you to work even harder and maintain the highest standards of professionalism," Dr Byabashaija said.

The latest promotions are expected to strengthen leadership within the Uganda Prisons Service as the institution continues to execute its mandate of safe custody, rehabilitation and reintegration of offenders while maintaining professionalism across its ranks.

The development comes days after the Uganda Prisons Service promoted 258 senior officers and rolled out a wider restructuring exercise involving new appointments, transfers and administrative directives.