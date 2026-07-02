Africa: Uganda to Begin Voluntary Repatriation of Citizens From South Africa

Uganda is set to receive the first batch of 265 Ugandan nationals being voluntarily repatriated from South Africa, marking the start of a coordinated exercise to facilitate the return of citizens who wish to come home.

The group is scheduled to arrive at Entebbe International Airport at 6:30pm on Thursday aboard a special Uganda Airlines charter flight.

The operation marks the first phase of a broader government programme to repatriate Ugandans who have registered to return.

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The repatriation follows a directive by President Museveni that government should fully meet the costs of evacuating Ugandans participating in the voluntary programme.

More than 700 Ugandans have so far registered for repatriation, with additional charter flights expected to be organised to accommodate those who wish to return.

Announcing the exercise, Minister of State for Works and Transport Fred Byamukama thanked the various agencies and individuals involved in coordinating the operation.

"I extend my sincere appreciation to all government agencies, our High Commission in Pretoria, Uganda Airlines, and our community leaders in South Africa for their tireless coordination," Byamukama said.

He said the exercise demonstrates government's commitment to protecting the welfare of Ugandan citizens living abroad.

The voluntary programme is intended for Ugandans in South Africa who may be facing challenges or who have chosen to return home, with government providing full logistical and financial support.

Officials said the repatriation will continue in phases over the coming weeks, depending on the number of registered returnees and operational requirements.

The exercise also highlights the role of Uganda Airlines in supporting national programmes and government operations.

The repatriation is part of broader consular and diplomatic efforts aimed at assisting and protecting Ugandan nationals living in the diaspora.