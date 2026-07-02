South Africa: Committee Chairperson Welcomes Appointment of Dina Pule As Minister of Social Development

press release

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Social Development, Ms Bridget Masango, has noted with appreciation President Cyril Ramaphosa's appointment of Ms Dina Pule as the new Minister of the Department of Social Development.

Ms Masango said the appointment is fitting, given Ms Pule's rich experience with the committee's oversight responsibility.

In her short time as the Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Agriculture in the seventh Parliament, Ms Pule demonstrated her leadership experience in keeping the committee together in discharging its mandate of oversight over the Department of Agriculture, despite the various challenges that arose in the course of the committee's work.

" We are optimistic that she will rise to the occasion in the new responsibility and make her mark in the social development portfolio," said Ms Masango.