South Africa: New Ministers, Deputy Ministers Sworn in

South Africa's new Ministers and Deputy Ministers have been sworn in following changes to the National Executive made by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

They were sworn in during a ceremony at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Wednesday afternoon.

"In terms of the powers that are vested in me by Section 91 subsection 2, read with Section 91, subsection 3 of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa of 1996, I have decided to appoint the following persons as Ministers for the portfolios indicated in the signed President's Act: David John Maynier to be Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment and Dina Deliwe Pule to be Minister of Social Development," President Ramaphosa said.

The two then took the oath of office or affirmation and were sworn in by Acting Deputy Chief Justice Nonkosi Mhlantla.

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"In terms of the powers that are vested in me by Section 93 subsection 1a of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa of 1996, I have decided to appoint the following persons as Deputy Ministers for the portfolios indicated in the signed President's Act: Mr John Henry Steenhuisen to be Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition; Dr Jack Bloom, Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation and Mr Yusuf Cassim, Deputy Minister of Higher Education," the President said.

They, too, were sworn in.

President Ramaphosa announced changes to the National Executive in a statement on Tuesday night.

The changes followed consultation with the leadership of the Democratic Alliance as a member of the Government of National Unity (GNU).