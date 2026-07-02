South Africa: President Ramaphosa Receives Nkabinde Enquiry Report

President Cyril Ramaphosa has received the report of the Enquiry into the Fitness to Hold Office of South Gauteng Director of Public Prosecutions, Advocate Andrew Chauke, known as the Nkabinde Enquiry.

The enquiry was led by retired Constitutional Court Justice Baaitse Elizabeth Nkabinde, who handed over the report to the President on Wednesday.

The President established the Nkabinde Enquiry in September last year, in terms of section 12(6)(a) of the National Prosecuting Authority Act 32 of 1998.

"The mandate of the enquiry was to investigate and determine whether Adv Chauke was fit and proper to continue to hold such office in the context of certain serious allegations...

"[The enquiry's] terms of reference were in line with the requirements of the National Prosecuting Authority Act, read with section 179 (3) of the Constitution," the Presidency said in a statement.

Chauke was placed on suspension in July last year, pending the outcome of the enquiry.

"Today, President Ramaphosa expressed his appreciation to enquiry chairperson Justice Nkabinde, assisted by Adv Elizabeth Baloyi-Mere SC and Attorney Matshego Ramagaga, for the work undertaken by the panel.

"President Ramaphosa will now study the report and subsequently make a determination," the statement concluded.

In April, the enquiry reached a critical stage, with both legal parties having formally closed their cases.