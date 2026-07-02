Sudan, ICRC Discuss Humanitarian Situation and Law Violations in El Obeid

Geneva, July 1, 2026 (SUNA) -- The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ambassador Mohi-Eddin Salem, met in Geneva on Wednesday with the Deputy President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Ambassador Jürg Lauber.

The meeting discussed ways to enhance cooperation between Sudan and the ICRC in humanitarian fields, particularly the protection of civilians, support for voluntary return efforts, and cooperation on the issue of prisoners and detainees.

The Minister expressed the Government of Sudan's appreciation for the professional and humanitarian role played by the ICRC in the country, praising its continued engagement since the outbreak of the war launched by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia in April 2023, and its commitment to humanitarian principles and constructive engagement with the Sudanese government.

He briefed the ICRC official on developments in the humanitarian situation in Sudan, noting increasing voluntary return movements of citizens to Khartoum and several states and safe areas, which he said reflects citizens' attachment to their land and desire to rebuild their lives.

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He pointed to government efforts to create a conducive environment for sustainable return through strengthening security, rehabilitating basic services, and supporting early recovery in return areas.

The Minister also expressed serious concern over the continued attacks by the militia and its supporters using drones targeting civilians and civilian facilities in El Obeid, stating that such practices constitute a direct threat to civilian lives, undermine stability and voluntary return efforts, and worsen humanitarian conditions in affected areas.

He stressed the importance of respecting international humanitarian law and protecting civilians and humanitarian workers, reaffirming Sudan's readiness to continue cooperation with the ICRC, particularly on prisoner exchange and detainee issues, based on previous experience and the organization's technical expertise.

For his part, the Deputy President of the ICRC affirmed that Sudan remains one of the organization's important humanitarian operations, reiterating the ICRC's commitment to continuing cooperation with the Government of Sudan, strengthening humanitarian access, protecting civilians, and supporting respect for international humanitarian law.

In conclusion, both sides underscored the importance of sustained partnership and coordination between Sudan and the ICRC to help meet humanitarian needs and advance practical cooperation on detainees and prisoners.