Sudan: Foreign Minister Meets President of Human Rights Council

Geneva, July 1, 2026 (SUNA) -- The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ambassador Mohi-Eddin Salem, met in Geneva with the President of the Human Rights Council, Siddhartha Surya De Boro, as part of ongoing meetings with senior United Nations officials and international organizations.

During the meeting, the Foreign Minister presented a comprehensive briefing on the roadmap for managing the transitional period and the Government of Sudan's peace initiative, particularly its components related to the protection and promotion of human rights in the country and the commitments it includes.

He also reviewed efforts related to reconstruction and rehabilitation of infrastructure to create conditions conducive to the return of millions of refugees and internally displaced persons (IDPs), calling on the international community to support Sudan.

The Minister reaffirmed the Government of Sudan's commitment to continued cooperation, coordination, and constructive engagement with human rights mechanisms in the country, including the Human Rights Council, the country office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, and the appointed expert on the human rights situation in Sudan.

For his part, the President of the Human Rights Council welcomed the Foreign Minister, affirming support for Sudan, its unity, and stability, and commended the government's cooperation with human rights mechanisms, including the country office and the appointed expert.