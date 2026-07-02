Sudan: 31,071 Killed and 44,617 Injured in Militia Violations, Interpol Requests Issued for Handing Over Leaders

Khartoum, July 1, 2026 (SUNA) -- Member of the National Committee for Investigating Crimes and Violations of the militia, Rawda Idris Abdel Gadir, revealed extensive violations and crimes documented in the militia's record, noting that several countries have been contacted through Interpol notices to hand over militia leaders, with no response received so far.

Addressing the 57th informational briefing organized by the Ministry of Culture, Information, Antiquities and Tourism at the Cultural Centre in Omdurman, she said the committee was established under Resolution No. 143/2023 in 2023, and has registered 149,860 legal cases. She added that the death toll has reached 30,971, with 44,617 wounded and 1,499 missing persons.

Regarding sexual violence, she reported 2,200 cases of rape, stating that the militia used rape as a weapon of war. She noted that 80% of sexual violence cases handled during investigations were reported through civil society organizations under the supervision of the Public Prosecution and police authorities.

She also pointed to the issuance of a special directive to protect whistleblowers reporting militia crimes and violations, as well as another directive abolishing geographic jurisdiction for filing complaints.

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Rawda further said that damages to government and service institutions amounted to approximately 971 billion Sudanese pounds.

Speaking at the briefing, which hosted the National Committee for Mobilization and Popular Resistance for the launch of documentation publications on militia violations, she said that 20 cases of attacks and looting of museums have been documented, with the National Museum in Khartoum being the most affected after the looting of 5,000 artifacts.

She concluded by affirming that the country's competent authorities are capable of pursuing and prosecuting perpetrators and holding accountable those involved in crimes and violations committed during the war ignited by the militia.