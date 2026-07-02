Zimbabwe: Chiwenga Sends Another Cryptic Message, Says People Should Have Participated in Constitutional Amendment

VICE President Constantino Chiwenga has sent another cryptic message on Constitutional Amendment Bill No.3 (CAB3), by using the bible to tell party supporters that a referendum should have been held.

A video shot over the weekend and now making rounds on social media, shows Chiwenga giving an allegory, making use of the biblical story of Lazarus to send the message.

Chiwenga has strongly campaigned against CAB3 which seeks to extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa's second and final term to seven years, lengthen the life of Parliament and change the way Zimbabweans have voted for Presidents by taking that authority away from citizens.

The Bill, which has already been passed by the House of Assembly, ignored constitutional dictates that demanded the participation of citizens, through a referendum, to determine most of the amendments suggested.

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"When Lazarus fell sick, Jesus was told but he did not rush there. He continued with his lessons for four days before leaving for Lazarus' home," said Chiwenga.

"Martha and Mary asked why he had taken so long but he mourned Lazarus and asked people where they had buried him.

"Do you think Jesus did not know? He asked them because he wanted their participation.

"He asked them to open his tomb again because he wanted them to play a part in this miracle. They participated, and he only had to call out to Lazarus and he walked out of the tomb.

"Jesus went further to tell them to remove the clothes they had wrapped his body with."

This is not the first warning from Chiwenga, his last sermon was about King Hezekiah who spent 15 years in jail after begging God for more years in power.

The sermon was a warning against unchecked power as is being created by Mnangagwa and the cash-rich faction around him.

Mnangagwa is, however, trudging ahead with the amendments, even declaring that "whoever wins, wins" in what was understood to be an open challenge to everyone against his move.