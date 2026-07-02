Somalia Flexes Military Muscles On Independence Day Parade

Somalia celebrated its 66th independence anniversary in Mogadishu on Wednesday with a military parade showcasing the capabilities of its armed forces and land and air equipment.

The independence anniversary took place in an atmosphere marked by messages of national unity, against a backdrop of persistent security challenges.

The Somali armed forces organised a parade and exhibition of military equipment in Mogadishu, highlighting various land vehicles and air equipment.

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According to the authorities, this celebration aimed to illustrate the operational capabilities of the national army and to strengthen the sense of unity in a country still facing major security

challenges.

The Minister of Information, Culture, and Tourism, Abdifatah Qaasim Maxamud, praised the event, deeming it more structured than previous years, and emphasised the quality of the demonstrations and the participation of several government agencies.

This celebration comes at a time when Somalia continues to face a fragile security situation,

marked by the persistent threat of the Islamist group al-Shabaab, active in several regions of the central and southern parts of the country.

According to several security assessments, the group continues to carry out regular attacks against government forces and civilians, despite ongoing military operations targeting the insurgents.

Somali independence, proclaimed on July 1, 1960, following the unification of the former British and

Italian territories, remains a powerful historical landmark.

But is also part of a national trajectory marked by decades of political instability and incomplete institutional reconstruction.

The authorities are continuing their stabilisation efforts with the support of regional and international partners, as security gains remain fragile and unevenly consolidated across the

country.

AC/Sf/fss/as/APA