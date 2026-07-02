Rwanda: Citizen-Led Roads Are Changing Kigali One Neighbourhood At a Time

opinion

One of Kigali's greatest success stories is not simply the hundreds of kilometres of paved roads that now crisscross the city. It is the spirit of partnership that has made many of those roads possible.

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While governments are traditionally expected to provide public infrastructure, Kigali has shown that when citizens invest in their own neighbourhoods, roads become more than transport corridors - they become catalysts for prosperity, higher property values, cleaner communities and improved quality of life.

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The City of Kigali's neighbourhood road cost-sharing programme has become one of Rwanda's most innovative urban development initiatives. Under the previous arrangement, residents contributed 30 percent of construction costs while the city financed the remaining 70 percent. This year, the model evolved into a 50-50 partnership to enable more communities to benefit as demand for neighbourhood roads continues to grow.

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The city's contribution extends beyond financing. It procures contractors, supervises construction, ensures roads meet engineering standards, relocates utilities where necessary, and assumes responsibility for long-term maintenance. Residents therefore contribute not only financially but also gain confidence that roads will be built to high standards.

I have witnessed the power of community initiative, firsthand, in Itunda Village, Rubirizi Cell, Kanombe Sector, Kicukiro District. Under the leadership of our village leader Claver Gatabazi, residents embarked on an ambitious programme to transform our village through self-financed road construction. Since January 2022, the village's 10 street clusters (amasibo) mobilised resources to build four major three-layer tarmacked roads, connecting eight of the 10 amasibo. The projects were financed entirely by residents at a combined cost of approximately Rwf78 million.

One isibo, Ubunyangamugayo, raised Rwf24 million to construct its own road. Two neighbouring amasibo - Ubwitange and Ubutwari - jointly invested Rwf25 million, while Gukunda Umurimo no Kuwunoza and Kwihesha Agaciro contributed Rwf10 million for another road. A fourth road linking Gukunda Igihugu, Icyerekezo and Ubunyarwanda is nearing completion, with Rwf14 million already invested and total costs expected to reach Rwf19 million.

Beyond financial contributions, engineers living in the village volunteered their expertise by preparing feasibility studies, designs and cost estimates, while other residents coordinated mobilisation and fundraising. This remarkable achievement demonstrates that organised communities, inspired by visionary local leadership, can transform their own neighbourhoods even before government support arrives.

The programme's greatest impact cannot be measured in kilometres alone.

Across Kigali, newly paved roads have triggered a wave of private investment. Homes that once bordered dusty or muddy roads are being renovated, property owners are upgrading their compounds, rental values are rising, and small businesses are emerging, creating jobs and stimulating local economies. Better roads also improve access to schools, health facilities and markets, making neighbourhoods more attractive places to live and invest.

This transformation is evident in neighbourhoods such as Nyamirambo, Kimisagara and Norvège, where improved roads and public infrastructure have encouraged residents to modernise homes and commercial buildings. Once difficult-to-access areas have become vibrant communities, attracting new investment while reinforcing Kigali's reputation as one of Africa's cleanest and most organised cities.

The Nyarugunga neighbourhood in Kicukiro demonstrates the success of citizen-government collaboration. More than 150 households partnered with the City of Kigali to construct 872 metres of neighbourhood roads costing over Rwf258 million. Residents contributed approximately Rwf77.5 million (30%), while the city financed the remaining 70% (about Rwf181 million). Under the city's cost-sharing programme, however, co-financing is only available for projects that meet the required engineering and construction standards.

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Equally inspiring is the willingness of residents to sacrifice for the common good. Many families have voluntarily surrendered small portions of land to widen roads or create road reserves, recognising that a small sacrifice today can significantly increase the value and accessibility of an entire neighbourhood tomorrow.

Kigali's experience offers an important lesson for Rwanda's growing secondary cities. When communities become active partners rather than passive beneficiaries, roads become more than infrastructure; they create wealth, strengthen communities, enhance property values and improve the quality of life for generations to come.

The writer is a communication specialist.