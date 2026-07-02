Rwanda Out for Revenge Against Guinea in FIBA World Cup Qualifiers

Rwanda fixtures

July 2

Rwanda Vs Guinea 11am (Kigali-time)

July 3

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Rwanda Vs Tunisia 8pm (Kigali time)

July 5

Rwanda Vs Nigeria 11am (Kigali time)

Rwanda will face Guinea on Thursday, July 2, in their opening game of the third window of the 2027 FIBA Basketball World Cup African Qualifiers in Luanda, Angola.

Rwanda has been drawn in Group C alongside Guinea, Tunisia and Nigeria, with all group matches set to be played at Arena Kilamba from July 2 to 5.

After Thursday's clash with Guinea, Yves Murenzi's side will take on Tunisia on July 3 before concluding the window against Nigeria on July 5.

Rwanda heads into the final qualifying window looking to revive its World Cup hopes after a disappointing start to the campaign. The team finished the previous window, held in November 2025, without a victory.

Guinea defeated Rwanda 82-70 in their first meeting during the opening round of the qualifiers.

In the second game, Rwanda came agonisingly close to a historic win over Nigeria. However, an unnecessary foul by Prince Muhizi on Morris Udeze with just four seconds remaining in regulation allowed Nigeria to tie the game at 61-61 and force overtime. Rwanda eventually fell 75-69, missing out on what would have been its first-ever victory over the West African giants.

The campaign also included a defeat to Tunisia, leaving Rwanda winless after the opening two qualifying windows.

Now, with the final window underway, Rwanda will be aiming to bounce back and keep its qualification hopes alive by securing crucial victories in Luanda.

The national team, coached by Yves Murenzi and assisted by Sunny Niyomugabo and Kenny Gasana, is currently based in the Angolan capital and completed its final preparations ahead of Thursday's opener against Guinea.

How can teams qualify?

Guinea will qualify for the second round if they beat Rwanda.

If Rwanda beat Guinea and Tunisia beat Nigeria; Guinea cannot be eliminated in the next game day.

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Tunisia will qualify for the second round if:

Tunisia beat Nigeria; Tunisia cannot be eliminated in the next game day.

Nigeria cannot qualify nor be eliminated in the next game day.

Rwanda cannot qualify nor be eliminated in the next game day.

Group C table

Guinea 6 points

Tunisia 5 points

Nigeria 4 points

Rwanda 3 points.