Malawi: Kasiya Mine Could Operate for More Than 70 Years, Feasibility Study Reveals

The proposed Kasiya Rutile Project in Lilongwe District could remain in operation for more than 70 years, far exceeding its initially modelled 25-year mine life, according to findings from a definitive feasibility study conducted by Sovereign Services Limited.

The revelation provides a clearer picture of the project's long-term economic potential and its possible contribution to Malawi's mining sector, employment creation and export earnings over several generations.

The findings were presented when the Minister of Mining, Thoko Tembo, recently toured the Kasiya Rutile Project to appreciate progress being made towards the development of what is expected to become one of the world's largest critical minerals operations.

Speaking during the visit, Sovereign Services Limited Social Performance Manager Garth Lappeman explained that the 25-year mine life frequently cited in project documents should not be interpreted as the maximum lifespan of the mine.

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He said the 25-year period is an internationally accepted industry standard used when preparing definitive feasibility studies because it allows mining companies and investors to accurately estimate project costs, revenues, financing requirements and expected returns over a realistic planning horizon.

"The 25-year mine plan is simply the basis upon which the feasibility study has been developed. It does not mean mining will stop after 25 years," Lappeman explained.

According to Lappeman, extensive exploration work continues to reveal additional mineral resources beyond those included in the current mine plan. As more deposits are identified and become economically viable, they can be incorporated into future mining schedules.

He said once the initial investment in infrastructure, processing facilities, roads, power supply and other capital-intensive installations has been recovered, expanding operations into newly defined mining areas becomes significantly more economical.

"As exploration continues, the mine has the potential to operate well beyond 70 years," he said.

Lappeman compared the Kasiya development to the long-running Richards Bay Minerals operation in South Africa, where mining has continued for decades through the sequential development of new mining blocks as additional resources are confirmed.

The comparison suggests that Kasiya could follow a similar development model, with mining progressing from one section of the deposit to another over many decades while maintaining continuous production.

Sovereign Services Limited Country Manager Maxwell Kazako said geological exploration remains active in and around the Kasiya area following the discovery of significant rutile and graphite deposits in 2019.

Kazako said exploration teams continue to assess surrounding areas to better understand the full extent of the mineral resource and identify additional deposits that could support future mine expansion.

The company believes the ongoing exploration programme could further strengthen the project's resource base and increase the mine's long-term production capacity.

According to Sovereign Services Limited, Kasiya contains the world's largest known natural rutile deposit and the second-largest known graphite deposit, placing Malawi among countries with strategically important reserves of critical minerals.

Natural rutile is a high-grade titanium mineral used in the production of titanium metal, pigments for paints and plastics, aerospace components and other advanced industrial applications. Graphite, meanwhile, has become increasingly valuable due to growing global demand for lithium-ion batteries used in electric vehicles, renewable energy storage systems and other clean energy technologies.

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Mining experts say if successfully developed, the Kasiya Rutile Project has the potential to transform Malawi's mining industry by attracting significant foreign investment, generating export revenue, creating thousands of direct and indirect jobs, stimulating local business opportunities and increasing government tax and royalty revenues over several decades.

The announcement that the project could operate for more than 70 years underscores its potential to become one of Malawi's most significant long-term mining investments, with benefits that could extend across multiple generations if managed sustainably and supported by continued exploration and responsible resource development.