South Africa: Phakel'umthakathi Says He Dodged Death Threats On 30 June

Nkosikhona Ndabandaba says intelligence warned him of a kill plot before the 30 June Durban march, so he switched vehicles.

Gauteng Police Commissioner Tommy Mthombeni confirmed eight arrests linked to the protests, and government warns crime will not be tolerated.

Anti-immigration activist Nkosikhona Ndabandaba, known as Phakel'umthakathi, says he received intelligence that people were planning to kill him ahead of a protest march in Durban on 30 June.

He said he changed vehicles and delayed his arrival to avoid the threat. He said his campaign against undocumented immigration will continue regardless.

"I was warned that there was a plot against me. Because of that information, I delayed my arrival and changed vehicles before attending the march," he said.

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Ndabandaba also claims corrupt police officers are protecting drug syndicates in parts of KwaZulu-Natal. He said he plans to hand a list of names to KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

"There are people inside law enforcement who are protecting criminals. I will hand over the information I have to the police commissioner," he said.

He said his movement will now shift its focus to businesses it believes employ undocumented foreign nationals, through compliance inspections and by reporting rule breaches to authorities.

"I will never sell out and I will never stop fighting for South Africans," he said.

Police say most nationwide protests on 30 June remained peaceful, with isolated incidents of violence. Gauteng Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni confirmed eight arrests linked to the protests since 28 June.

One protest leader and four others were arrested after a confrontation at a foreign owned shop where looting was allegedly taking place. Four more were arrested in Rosettenville after a disorder linked to a house robbery.

Justice and Constitutional Development Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi, who chairs the Inter Ministerial Committee on Migration, said South Africans have the right to protest peacefully.

"We commend those who engaged with the government before marching. People have the right to protest, but we appeal to everyone to remain peaceful," she said.

She said immigration enforcement operations would continue in the coming weeks.Pictured above: Anti immigration activist Nkosikhona "Phakel'umthakathi" Ndabandaba says he will continue his campaign despite receiving death threats.