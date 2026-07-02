Nigeria: Police Arrest Two Suspected Arms Traffickers, Recover Firearms in Plateau

JOS -- The Plateau State Police Command has arrested two suspected arms traffickers over the alleged illegal possession and sale of firearms, recovering a locally fabricated AK-47 rifle, another rifle, two magazines and 29 rounds of ammunition.

The Command disclosed this in a statement issued on Wednesday by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Alfred Alabo.

According to the statement, operatives of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT), in collaboration with officers of the Bukuru Division, arrested a 40-year-old suspect, Yakubu Danladi Pam, from Barkin Ladi Local Government Area, at Miyango-Gyel, behind Building Materials in Jos, on June 22, following intelligence linking him to the alleged illegal possession of firearms.

Police said the suspect told investigators he possessed a locally fabricated firearm, claiming he acquired it for personal protection against attacks.

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According to the statement, Pam informed investigators that he purchased the weapon from Abdulsalam Mohammed Hassan, 19, of Kadunu in Mangu Local Government Area.

The police said a locally fabricated AK-47 rifle was recovered from Pam.

The Command said further investigation led to the arrest of Hassan, who allegedly admitted selling the firearm to Pam.

According to the police, Hassan told investigators he acted as a middleman, obtaining firearms from unidentified suppliers and selling them to buyers for financial gain.

Police said a Type 06 rifle, two magazines and 29 rounds of ammunition were recovered from Hassan.

The Command said both suspects are in the custody of the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID), where investigations are ongoing to determine the source of the firearms and identify other members of the alleged arms trafficking network.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Plateau State Command, CP Bassey Ewah, warned members of the public against the illegal possession, sale and use of firearms, describing such activities as a threat to public safety and security.

He reaffirmed the Command's commitment to protecting lives and property and sustaining efforts to dismantle criminal networks across the state.