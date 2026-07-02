Uganda: ICT Minister Lumumba Commends Ucc's Role in Advancing Uganda's Communications Sector

The Minister of ICT and National Guidance, Justine Lumumba Kasule, has commended the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) for its role in advancing and regulating the country's communications sector.

Lumumba, accompanied by the Minister of State for National Guidance, Godfrey Alion Odria, on Wednesday paid a familiarisation and engagement visit to the commission as part of ongoing ministry-level interactions with affiliated agencies.

The delegation was received at the UCC headquarters and briefed on the commission's mandate and ongoing programmes in the communications sector.

According to officials, the briefing covered UCC's regulatory scope, which includes telecommunications, broadcasting, postal services, data communications and communications infrastructure.

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"The delegation received a comprehensive briefing on UCC's broad mandate, which includes regulating telecommunications, broadcasting, postal services, data communications, and communications infrastructure," officials said.

Lumumba appreciated the commission for the reception and the detailed briefing, noting its central role in Uganda's digital transformation agenda.

The ministry said the visit is part of efforts to strengthen oversight, coordination and collaboration between the ministry and its agencies to improve service delivery and align sector operations with national development goals.

The engagement also aimed at deepening understanding of institutional mandates within the communications sector as government pushes forward with digitalisation and improved information management systems.