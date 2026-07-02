Namibia: Eenhana Expo Vital for Youth Entrepreneurship - Amutse

Minister of Industries, Mines and Energy, Modestus Amutse, calls on government institutions, public enterprises and the private sector to invest in the Eenhana Annual Expo, describing it as an important platform for creating business opportunities and empowering young entrepreneurs.

Amutse made the remarks at the 16th Eenhana Expo fundraising gala dinner on Saturday evening, where the Eenhana Town Council raised N$580 811 towards hosting this year's expo, to take place from 27 July to 01 August.

Speaking on behalf of Namibia's First Gentleman, Epaphras Denga Ndaitwah, Amutse said investing in young people is one of the country's most important responsibilities, adding that platforms such as the Eenhana Expo play a significant role in equipping youth with entrepreneurial skills and exposing them to business opportunities.

"Platforms such as the Eenhana Expo are key to national development because they create socio-economic opportunities.

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They reach people at the grassroots level and provide access to business information. They shape our thinking to identify business and investment opportunities. As a nation, we can have well-developed infrastructure, but if our people are not able to recognise the business opportunities created by that infrastructure, they will remain impoverished," he said.

Amutse urged all government ministries, public enterprises and private companies to secure exhibition space at this year's expo and use the event to showcase programmes that promote youth education, skills development and economic empowerment.

He said the government remains committed to bringing services closer to communities rather than expecting citizens to travel long distances to access them.

"As a responsible government, we have taken the position that government services should not wait for citizens to come to them. Instead, we will continue to take services directly to our communities across the country. That is our commitment to making government more visible, more accessible and more responsive to the needs of our people," he said.

Amutse further said preparing Namibia's youth for the future cannot be the responsibility of government alone, but requires collaboration between local authorities, businesses, financial institutions, educational institutions, development partners, faith-based organisations and communities.

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Held under the theme, 'Investing in the Youth, Investing in the Future Today', the gala dinner forms part of preparations for the 16th Eenhana Annual Expo, which aims to promote entrepreneurship, investment, innovation and local economic development in the Ohangwena region.

-Nampa