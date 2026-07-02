Zimbabwe: Liquid Strengthens Enterprise Ai Offering With Microsoft Copilot Accreditation

LIQUID Intelligent Technologies Zimbabwe has secured the Microsoft Copilot Specialisation, a strategic accreditation that enhances its position in the fast-growing enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) market.

The Microsoft certification is awarded to partners that demonstrate advanced technical expertise and a proven record in deploying Microsoft Copilot solutions while meeting strict requirements on security, governance and customer delivery.

It comes amid rising demand for enterprise AI solutions as organisations seek to improve productivity, streamline operations and generate greater value from existing technology investments.

With the specialisation, Liquid is now authorised to design, deploy and manage Microsoft Copilot across Microsoft 365 environments, enabling businesses to embed generative AI into workplace applications including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Teams and Outlook.

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The development broadens Liquid's enterprise solutions portfolio by complementing its cloud computing, cybersecurity, connectivity and managed services offerings, further strengthening its value proposition to organisations pursuing digital transformation.

Enterprise AI market has gathered momentum over the past year as companies move beyond pilot projects to large-scale implementation of generative AI technologies.

Growing concerns around cybersecurity, regulatory compliance and data governance have heightened demand for technology partners with proven implementation capabilities.

Liquid said the Microsoft Copilot Specialisation validates its technical competence and reinforces its ability to help organisations deploy AI securely while improving operational efficiency, collaboration and business performance.

The company expects demand to be driven by sectors including financial services, mining, manufacturing, healthcare and government, where organisations are increasingly adopting AI to automate routine processes, enhance decision-making and improve customer service.

Industry observers expect Microsoft Copilot to become a key driver of workplace transformation as enterprises integrate AI into everyday business processes through Microsoft 365, one of the world's most widely deployed productivity platforms.

The latest accreditation also deepens Liquid's strategic relationship with Microsoft while expanding its portfolio of globally recognised certifications, positioning the technology firm to capture a larger share of Africa's rapidly evolving enterprise AI market.