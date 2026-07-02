Kenya: NSE Appoints Tom Mulwa As Chairman Ahead of Kittony's Exit

Nairobi — The Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) has appointed Tom Mulwa as its new chairman, effective July 13, 2026, ahead of the exit of Kiprono Kittony later this month.

In a statement, the NSE said the appointment was approved by its board on June 30.

Mulwa joined the NSE board as an Independent Non-Executive Director in September 2025 and boasts more than 30 years of experience in financial services.

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He is one of the pioneers of Liaison Group, having joined the company in 1991 before becoming Chief Executive in 1999. Under his leadership, the firm has grown into a pan-African non-banking financial services group operating in Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda and South Sudan, with annual revenues exceeding Sh2 billion.

Mulwa, who holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Nairobi and an MBA from the University of Leicester in the United Kingdom, also serves as chairman of Kenya National REITs.

He succeeds Kiprono Kittony, who joined the NSE board in May 2018 and was appointed chairman in July 2020.

During Kittony's tenure, the NSE ended an 11-year initial public offering (IPO) drought with the listing of Kenya Pipeline Company and Family Bank, introduced single-share trading, launched the Ziidi Trader M-PESA platform to expand retail investor participation, and rolled out its 2025-2029 strategic plan.

In March this year, Kittony was appointed chairman and Independent Non-Executive Director of Kenya Airways.