Uganda: Premium Brands Turn to Exclusive Experiences to Court Uganda's Business Elite

2 July 2026
The Independent (Kampala)

Kampala — Premium beverage brands are increasingly shifting from traditional marketing to curated, invitation-only experiences as they seek to strengthen relationships with Uganda's growing class of high-net-worth consumers.

The latest example played out over the weekend when Johnnie Walker Blue Label hosted an exclusive whisky experience at LeBotti in Kisimenti, bringing together business executives, entrepreneurs, chief executives and entertainment personalities for an evening that combined premium whisky, fine dining and networking.

Hosted by LeBotti proprietor Stuart Mugabe in partnership with Blue Club's Dean Munene, the event reflected a broader trend in luxury marketing, where brands are focusing on personalised experiences rather than large public activations.

Guests sampled a range of Johnnie Walker Blue Label whisky serves paired with a curated dinner, with the intimate setting providing an opportunity for networking among business leaders and industry figures.

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Entertainment formed part of the experience, with Selector Jay providing the soundtrack through a blend of R&B, house, Lingala and two-step music before singer Juliana Kanyomozi took to the stage.

Performing some of her best-known songs, including Kibaluma, Sanyu Lyange, Usiende Mbali, Wakajanja and Nabikowa, Kanyomozi drew guests onto the dance floor, turning the networking session into an evening of live entertainment.

DJ Bugy later closed the event with a dance set that kept the gathering going into the night.

The LeBotti event is one of a growing number of invitation-only experiences organised by premium brands targeting affluent consumers, reflecting a shift towards experiential marketing that prioritises personalised engagement, exclusivity and relationship building over traditional advertising.

For brands operating in Uganda's premium segment, such events are increasingly becoming platforms not only to showcase products but also to cultivate customer loyalty among influential consumers whose purchasing decisions often shape broader market trends.

Read the original article on Independent (Kampala).

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