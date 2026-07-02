Uganda: Mofped Set to Release Shs168bn for MPs' Brand New Official Vehicles

The Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development (MoFPED) has confirmed the release of Shs168 billion to facilitate the purchase of official vehicles for Members of Parliament, bringing to an end more than two months of uncertainty over the allocation.

Finance Minister Henry Musasizi confirmed that the funds have been earmarked for more than 500 legislators of the 12th Parliament. The vehicle allocation was increased from Shs200 million to Shs315 million per legislator in the 2026/27 financial year.

The announcement was made while addressing Members of the 12th Parliament undergoing induction and orientation at Speke Resort Munyonyo, where Government Chief Whip Dr. Ruth Aceng had sought clarification on delays in releasing the funds.

Musasizi assured legislators that the Ministry had completed the necessary processes and that the funds would be disbursed in the July release cycle, sparking applause from members.

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"The money for the vehicles to facilitate MPs to move back to their constituencies will be released in the first batch of this quarter, which is in July. I have already instructed my team to ensure that this is provided for in the first batch of the release amounting to over 168bn for 555 Members of Parliament including ex-officials," Musasizi said.

The allocation had earlier generated debate during the 2026/27 budget process, when Parliament requested an additional Shs166.8 billion to support vehicle procurement for legislators. The request was defended by then Vice Chairperson of the Budget Committee, Remigio Achia, who argued that MPs require reliable transport to effectively carry out oversight and constituency work.

He said standardised vehicles would improve mobility, enhance service delivery, and reduce inefficiencies in parliamentary operations.

In his remarks, Musasizi also reminded MPs of their constitutional responsibilities, emphasizing accountability in public spending.

"Members of Parliament should scrutinise whether proposed spending matches sector needs and NDP goals, review budget performance reports, consider audit reports, and monitor how budgeted funds are used in their constituencies," he said.

Other officials, including Presidential Advisor Moses Byaruhanga, urged legislators to actively monitor government programmes, oversee project implementation, and ensure improved service delivery.

The induction continues with sessions focused on the national budgeting cycle, Uganda Vision 2040, and Parliament's oversight role in national development.