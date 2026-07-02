South Africa: UPDF Women Troops in South Africa Hailed for Discipline and Professionalism

Female soldiers of the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) deployed in South Africa under Operation Mlinzi wa Kimya have earned praise for their discipline and professionalism.

Joint Taskforce Commander Brig. Gen. Anthony Mbuusi Lugwago said the women have demonstrated strong commitment and resilience throughout their training and operational assignments.

Lugwago noted that the soldiers' impressive performance in shooting range drills and other military exercises reflects the growing professionalism and capabilities of women within the UPDF.

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"Through their performance and determination, they have shown that what male soldiers can do, female soldiers can also do," Lugwago said.

He added that the female soldiers are proving their ability to undertake demanding military responsibilities and continue to make valuable contributions to the success of the mission.

The commander also expressed gratitude to President Yoweri Museveni, Chief of Defence Forces Muhoozi Kainerugaba and Commander Land Force Kayanja Muhanga for their support and commitment to the welfare of troops deployed on the mission.

Lt. Col. Carol Basaliza, the Head of Women Affairs in the Land Force, urged the female soldiers to maintain high standards of discipline and continue representing the UPDF with distinction.

"Serving abroad demands commitment to UPDF values," Basaliza noted.

She encouraged the soldiers to remain professional and uphold the core principles of the force while carrying out their duties.

The commendation comes amid increasing recognition of the role of women in military operations, with the UPDF continuing to expand opportunities for female personnel to participate in peace support operations, international deployments and specialised military assignments.

Operation Mlinzi wa Kimya has provided another platform for female soldiers to demonstrate their competence, leadership and ability to perform effectively in challenging operational environments.