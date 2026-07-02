South Africa: Blood On the Tender - Why Municipal Councillors Keep Dying in South Africa

Political murders have little to do with conflicting ideologies and more to do with economic opportunities. This is where assassination becomes the means to remove the obstacles to economic opportunities.

One of the biggest risks to local democracy and government in South Africa is the ongoing murder of municipal councillors. Although political assassinations are frequently portrayed as ideological disputes or struggles for political dominance, the truth is much more alarming.

These murders frequently have little to do with conflicting ideologies, differing policies or divergent outlooks on South Africa's future. Instead, they are motivated by the politics of rivalry for public resources, factionalism, selfishness in the form of pure greed, and tenderpreneurship. Occupying a political office these days is increasingly seen as a means of gaining access to economic opportunities rather than as a platform for public service in local government.

As a result, patronage networks, supply chain management procedures and procurement systems have become dangerously entwined with municipal politics. As a result, political leaders and council members are now vying for control over public funds, tenders and strategic appointments that decide who gains from government spending rather than just for political power. Together, South Africa's municipalities oversee billions of rands every year.

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Municipalities are increasingly drawing people and groups driven by access to contracts and procurement opportunities rather than leaders driven by public service.

Businesses associated with political elites might...