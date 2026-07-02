Rwanda: Five Drivers to Watch At 2026 Mountain Gorilla Rally

From reigning African champions to rising local stars, the 2026 Rwanda Mountain Gorilla Rally, scheduled for July 10-12, will feature some of the continent's finest rally drivers as they battle for crucial points in the FIA African Rally Championship (ARC).

Here are five drivers to keep an eye on.

Karan Patel (Kenya)

If there is one driver the rest of the field will be chasing in Rwanda, it is Karan Patel.

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The Kenyan tops the 2026 ARC standings with 83 points after an impressive start to the season. Earlier this year, he claimed a third consecutive Pearl of Africa Uganda Rally title and also collected maximum ARC points at the Safari Rally Kenya.

ALSO READ: Africa's top rally stars set to headline 2026 Mountain Gorilla Rally

Patel has also enjoyed success in Rwanda, winning the 2024 Mountain Gorilla Rally in 1 hour, 37 minutes and 47.7 seconds. Although he retired from the 2025 edition alongside co-driver Tauseef Khan, he returns as one of the favourites to reclaim the title.

Driving a Škoda Fabia Rally2, Patel has already issued a warning to his rivals.

"Everything is set. We are ready to give it everything we've got. See you in Rwanda," he said in a video shared on his social media accounts.

Yasin Nasser (Uganda)

The reigning 2025 African Rally Champion is another driver expected to be in the spotlight.

Currently sixth in the 2026 ARC standings with 34 points, Nasser endured mechanical problems at the Safari Rally but bounced back with a podium finish at the Pearl of Africa Uganda Rally.

The Ugandan, who finished fourth overall in Rwanda last year, will be targeting a strong result to revive his championship challenge.

"We are happy to see our brothers from Kenya and Tanzania coming to race in Uganda. As Team Moil, we will keep pushing as we collect points throughout the ARC calendar. Next stop is the Mountain Gorilla Rally, and we will enjoy it," Nasser said.

Ahmed Huwel (Tanzania)

Few drivers have shown as much consistency over the past year as Ahmed Huwel.

The Tanzanian arrives in Rwanda as the reigning Mkwawa Rally champion, 2025 Tanzania National Rally Champion (NRC) and NRC2 title holder.

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Driving a Toyota GR Yaris Rally2, Huwel impressed during the opening stages of the Pearl of Africa Uganda Rally before mechanical problems denied him a stronger finish. His pace and consistency make him one of the leading contenders for a podium finish.

Queen Kalimpinya (Rwanda)

No local competitor will attract more attention than Queen Kalimpinya.

Fresh from finishing second in the ARC2 category at the Pearl of Africa Uganda Rally in her Subaru Impreza WRX STI, Rwanda's only female rally driver also secured second place in the ARC Junior category and finished 12th overall in the continental standings.

Competing on home soil, Kalimpinya will be aiming to build on her recent breakthrough and deliver another standout performance in front of Rwandan fans.

ALSO READ: Kalimpinya secures ARC2 podium finish at Pearl of Africa Uganda rally

Aakif Virani (Kenya)

Currently third in the ARC standings with 60 points, Aakif Virani has quietly established himself as one of the championship's most consistent performers.

Despite receiving a five-minute penalty at the Pearl of Africa Uganda Rally, the Kenyan fought back to finish fourth among ARC competitors, collecting valuable championship points.

With the title race intensifying and only a handful of rallies remaining on the calendar, Virani will be eager to close the gap on the championship leaders with a strong showing in Rwanda.