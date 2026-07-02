Kenya: Nairobi Hospital Expands Community Health Outreach Through Polo Partnership

Nairobi — The Nairobi Hospital and Nairobi Polo Club have unveiled a landmark partnership that will see the hospital serve as the Official Healthcare Partner for the 2026/2027 polo season.

The collaboration, announced during a media briefing at The Nairobi Hospital on Thursday, aims to promote health, safety and sporting excellence in Kenya through strategic community engagement.

Under the agreement, The Nairobi Hospital will provide comprehensive on-site emergency medical support throughout the polo season, including ambulance services, trained emergency response personnel, medical equipment, player welfare initiatives, health screenings and wellness education.

The hospital will also serve as the headline sponsor of the 2026 Pink Polo Tournament scheduled for October, as part of its wider cancer awareness campaign focused on early detection, regular screening and access to quality cancer care.

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Speaking during the launch, The Nairobi Hospital Chief Executive Officer Felix Osano said the partnership aligns with the hospital's mission of promoting wellness beyond healthcare facilities.

"This collaboration allows The Nairobi Hospital to remain a visible presence in the everyday lives of our community, supporting people not only in moments of illness or emergency, but throughout their pursuit of healthier and more active lifestyles," said Osano.

"Our role as Headline Sponsor of the Pink Polo Tournament further demonstrates our commitment to championing preventive healthcare, particularly cancer awareness and early detection, while using sport as a platform to inspire healthier communities."

Chairman of the Board of Management at The Nairobi Hospital, Dr. Barcley Onyambu, described the partnership as a reflection of the shared legacy both institutions have built over decades.

"This partnership reflects our belief that healthcare extends beyond hospital walls. By supporting sporting events that bring communities together, we are investing in healthier, safer and more informed communities," he said.

Nairobi Polo Club Chairman Simon Muchene welcomed the collaboration, saying it would help raise the standards of polo in Kenya while enhancing player and spectator safety.

"Player safety and spectator well-being are fundamental to the success of our sport. Partnering with The Nairobi Hospital gives our members, players and guests the confidence that world-class medical support will be available throughout the season," said Muchene.

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Founded in 1907, Nairobi Polo Club has played a key role in the development of polo in Kenya, while The Nairobi Hospital has provided healthcare services for more than seven decades.

The partnership marks the beginning of a long-term collaboration between the two institutions aimed at advancing healthcare, sports development and community engagement.