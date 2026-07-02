Malawi: TNM Launches K120m Hunt for Malawi's Next Music Superstar

TNM has kicked off a nationwide hunt for Malawi's next music star -- with a jaw-dropping K120 million prize on the line.

The telecoms giant on Wednesday launched the TNM Music Star Search at the Bingu International Convention Centre, promising to give young singers a shot at fame and a platform big enough to match their dreams.

TNM chief executive Michel Herbert said the company wanted to put Malawi's rising talent centre-stage.

"TNM wants to help young artists shine on a big stage and give them a chance to dream big," he said.

The contest is open to solo performers aged 18 to 27, with registration already underway through the TNM Smart App, TNM shops and the company's website.

Government officials have thrown their weight behind the initiative, with Principal Secretary for Industrialisation, Business, Trade and Tourism Wiskes Nkombezi urging young artists to grab the opportunity.

And it's not just the massive cash prize up for grabs -- the winner will also drive away in a brand-new Nissan Magnite, making the competition one of the richest talent hunts Malawi has ever seen.