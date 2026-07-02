The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has broken its silence over a purportedly leaked audit report on the management of the 2025 General Election, accusing those behind its circulation of undermining the official audit process and presenting an incomplete document as though it were a final report.

In a strongly worded public statement issued on Tuesday, MEC said it had noted "with grave concern" the publication of a document circulating on electronic and social media platforms and referenced by the Platform for Investigative Journalism, which allegedly contains findings from an audit conducted by the National Audit Office.

The Commission confirmed that the Office of the Auditor General conducted an audit covering the period from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2026 following instructions from the Secretary to the Treasury. The audit began on April 7, 2026 and concluded on May 12, 2026.

However, MEC insisted that the audit process has not yet been completed and that it has not received the preliminary report that would allow it to respond to the issues raised by auditors.

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"To date, the Malawi Electoral Commission has not yet received the preliminary audit report from the Office of the Auditor General. Therefore, it has not been afforded the opportunity to provide relevant Management responses and clarifications on any matters in the audit report," the statement reads.

The Commission explained that after the audit was concluded, an exit meeting was held on May 12 during which auditors briefed management on the audit process and summarized preliminary findings.

According to MEC, the audit team indicated that a draft report would later be shared with the Commission for explanations, supporting documentation and clarifications before the report could be finalized.

MEC argued that this step is not only a requirement under Section 14(1) of the Public Audit Act but also an internationally recognized auditing practice designed to ensure fairness and accuracy in public audits.

The Commission noted that issues raised during an audit can be resolved once adequate explanations and evidence are provided, meaning some matters may never appear in the final report.

The electoral body therefore questioned the legitimacy of releasing what it described as a document arising from an incomplete audit process.

"Such actions undermine the integrity of the audit process and deny the Commission the benefit of the provisions of the Public Audit Act and internationally accepted procedure for fair and professional audit practices that is fundamental to every public audit," MEC said.

Without directly addressing the specific allegations contained in the leaked document, the Commission said it is prepared to submit detailed responses, explanations and supporting evidence once it receives the preliminary report from the Auditor General.

MEC also expressed confidence that many of the issues that have been publicly highlighted would be clarified when viewed in their proper context.

"The Commission is confident that its responses, explanations and supporting evidence, once presented and objectively considered, will ensure that those issues that have been publicly presented without context will be appropriately clarified," the statement said.

At the same time, the Commission acknowledged the need to strengthen financial management systems, saying it remains committed to enhancing internal controls and compliance procedures in order to improve its operational processes.

In a move likely to intensify scrutiny of the leaked document, MEC called on the National Audit Office to investigate how the report entered the public domain and whether the circulated version is authentic.

"The Commission is further hopeful that the National Audit Office, a highly trusted institution, shall undertake the necessary investigation to establish the legitimacy of the allegedly leaked audit report, which would, for all intents and purposes, be a confidential document until officially published for public record," the statement said.

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The Commission further appealed to the public, media houses and other stakeholders not to draw conclusions before the audit process has been completed.

The statement was signed by MEC Director of Media and Public Relations, Sangwani Mwafulirwa, and issued in Lilongwe on July 1, 2026.

The controversy surrounding the leaked audit report comes at a politically sensitive time as questions continue to emerge over the management of public funds during the 2025 General Election.

With MEC insisting that the audit is still incomplete and the final report has not yet been issued, attention is now likely to shift to the National Audit Office and whether it will confirm the authenticity of the leaked document or launch an investigation into how it was disclosed.