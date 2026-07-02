Malawi: Standard Bank Appoints Alex Mkandawire As Board Chairperson

2 July 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Standard Bank plc has appointed Alex Mkandawire as the substantive Chairperson of its Board of Directors, the bank announced on Thursday.

Mkandawire has served on the board since 2020 and brings experience in financial management, governance, and leadership, which the bank says will be central to its strategic direction.

In a statement, Standard Bank congratulated Mkandawire on the appointment and said it looked forward to his continued guidance as the institution pursues its goal of driving Malawi's growth.

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