Kenya: Linda Mwananchi Heads to Kisii As Sifuna Reveals Rally Plans

2 July 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

Nairobi — ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna has announced the venue and itinerary for tomorrow's Linda Mwananchi rally in Kisii.

In a post on his X account, Sifuna said the tour will begin with a meeting with self-help women's groups at Monarch Mosocho.

The meeting will be followed by a mega rally in Kisii Town.

The team will then hold meet-the-people stops in Keumbu and Keroka, marking the culmination of the tour.

The ODM faction has been forced to defer the political engagement twice. The first rally was cancelled after Kisii Senator Richard Onyonko was bereaved following the death of his mother in May.

The movement postponed the rallies for a second in order to allow its supporters to join the June 25 memorial protests

The Linda Mwananchi movement has already held rallies in Busia, Kitengela, Kakamega, Narok, Mombasa and Thika as it continues to establish a coordination hub to streamline its operations, messaging and resource mobilisation.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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