Malawi: Eli Njuchi, Saint Mesmerize Fans At NBM SME Day Expo in Mzuzu

The National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc SME Day Exhibition was not only a marketplace for entrepreneurs but also a memorable entertainment spectacle, with thousands of patrons thronging Springs Park in Mzuzu to enjoy electrifying performances by music stars Eli Njuchi and Saint Realest.

Despite Mzuzu's chilly weather, the atmosphere remained warm and lively as patrons sang along and danced to some of Malawi's biggest hits while supporting the 50 SMEs exhibiting products and services.

Eli was the first to take to the stage, treating fans to energetic performances of Ma Ine, Tempolale, Gu Gu Gu, and Mijedo, drawing loud cheers from the audience.

Saint later maintained the momentum with crowd favourites Una, Nthiti, Falling, and Pillow, transforming the venue into a vibrant celebration of music and entrepreneurship.

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Speaking after the event on Saturday, NBM plc Products Development and Strategy Manager Ibrahim Chapeyama said the entertainment was deliberately incorporated into the exhibition to attract more people and create greater exposure for the SMEs.

"We wanted to create an experience where families could come and enjoy themselves while supporting local businesses. Music has a unique way of bringing people together, and by combining entertainment with enterprise, we have given our SME customers a wider audience to showcase and sell their products," said Chapeyama.

He added that the bank remains committed to creating innovative platforms that promote local entrepreneurs beyond providing financial services.

"Our goal is to see SMEs grow by connecting them with customers and opening up new market opportunities. Today's turnout shows that when business and entertainment come together, everyone benefits," said Chapeyama.

One of the patrons, Grace Mhone from Mzuzu, described the event as one of the best outdoor experiences the city has hosted in recent months.

"I came for the music, but I ended up buying products from several local businesses. It was exciting to see so many SMEs displaying quality products while enjoying performances from Eli Njuchi and Saint. National Bank should continue organising events like this," said Mhone.

Another attendee, Brian Mvula, said the performances created an unforgettable atmosphere.

"The music was amazing, and despite the cold weather, everyone was dancing. I also managed to interact with different businesses and learned about products I didn't know existed. It was entertainment with a purpose," said Mvula.