South Africa: Bafana Bafana Arrive to a Hero's Welcome After Historic World Cup Campaign

Bafana Bafana received a hero's welcome when they landed at OR Tambo International Airport after their historic 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign.

The national senior men's team was greeted by supporters, who turned out in large numbers to celebrate the team reaching the knockout rounds of a FIFA World Cup for the first time in its history.

Addressing a media briefing in Johannesburg on Thursday, captain Ronwen Williams thanked South Africans for supporting the team throughout the tournament.

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"Thank you everyone for your support and for this incredible welcome. To experience the unity of the country at a moment like this is amazing.

"The prayers, the support and all the well wishes that were sent our way meant so much to us as a team. We went out there carrying the support, love and belief of [millions of] South Africans," Williams said.

Bafana Bafana's journey came to an end on Sunday after a 1 - 0 defeat to tournament co-hosts Canada in a last-32 match at Los Angeles Stadium.

"It's been a wonderful journey. When we look back at how far we've come as a team, especially under Coach Hugo Broos, we can be proud. This achievement at the World Cup is the cherry on top because we've been doing excellent work for a long time. We're just proud and happy that the country is happy," Williams said.

The team's coach said he was pleased with their performance during the World Cup.

"It was not easy, but we made it. It is historic for South African football that the team reached the second round of the World Cup, and that was our goal from the beginning. We worked hard. It was not easy, but we succeeded. That's the most important thing," Broos said.

Broos said the experience gained at this World Cup would help the team improve and prepare for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

"That has to be our next objective. And, of course, we want to qualify again for the 2030 World Cup. I think if South Africa can achieve that over the next three or four years, you will immediately see how far South African football has progressed.

"When you're competing at that level, you learn a lot, and you learn quickly. I think that's exactly what happened to us at this World Cup," the coach said.