Rwanda: New Partnership Brings Comfort, Dignity to Elderly Genocide Survivors

Debura Madama could not hide her joy as she welcomed young visitors in a moment that brought comfort, renewed hope, and a reminder that she is not alone. The 66-year-old is a survivor of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, which claimed the lives of her husband and six children.

The visitors from Zaria Court Hotel Tapestry Collection by Hilton and Hidden Souls came to the Genocide Survivors Village in Mageragere Sector, Nyarugenge District, on Tuesday, June 30. They brought food, sanitary supplies and cash to help elderly Genocide survivors meet some of their daily needs under a corporate social responsibility approach.

Hidden Souls is a local non-governmental organisation that works to empower elderly communities to age with dignity by promoting positive social and health behaviours, addressing poverty and fostering inclusion.

For Madama, the gesture went far beyond material assistance.

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"I feel relieved and very happy to receive these young people. They have come to us with good hearts and kindness," Madama said.

Madama is among 12 elderly survivors living in Mageragere whose immediate families were wiped out during the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

The visit, she said, reassured that, despite the loss of the children who would have cared for her in old age, there are young people willing to stand in solidarity with survivors.

"Such a visit shows that even though we lost our children who would be supporting us today, we have young people who were raised with compassion and are willing to care for us," she said.

"I am grateful for the support they have brought, including food, sanitary items, and cash. It encourages me and reminds me that we are not forgotten. It is just more than a support; it restores hope and dignity in us."

She said the cash donation would help her buy clothes and other basic necessities.

A lifetime marked by loss

Reflecting on the tragedy that reshaped her life, Madama recounted how the Genocide claimed her husband, six children and most of her extended family.

"I was married and had six children. They all died together with my husband during the Genocide. I survived alone," she said.

She added that only she and her younger sister survived after her parents and many other relatives were also killed.

"My parents and other family members were also killed. Only my young sister and I survived. Life became very hard because I could not imagine how I would live alone without my children," she said.

Over time, Madama said she received support from the government and well-wishers, which helped her rebuild her life. Today, she has a home and access to basic necessities.

She expressed gratitude to the young visitors and prayed for their continued good health, strength and ability to keep supporting the needy.

"As elderly survivors, we are deeply comforted by support like this, especially when it comes from the youth," she added.

Partnership driven by compassion

Angel Mutesi, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Hidden Souls, said the collaboration with Zaria Court Hotel shows how partnerships can make a meaningful difference in the lives of vulnerable people.

"I am overjoyed that we partnered with Zaria Court Hotel to support these elderly Genocide survivors. It shows that there are some people who are kind enough and who are willing to support my initiative," she said.

She observed that the initiative goes beyond material support, helping elderly survivors feel valued, included and able to live with dignity.

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"With little support we provided, we left these people laughing and overjoyed. Maybe someone was about to skip dinner at night, but now they have something to eat. This is something very important to everyone who can't see it and who can't have it on their own," she said.

Giving back to the community

Yannick Kayitare, Human Resources Manager at Zaria Court Hotel, said supporting vulnerable members of the community is part of the hotel's corporate social responsibility commitment.

"We do it regularly as the hotel and it is part of giving back to the community, although we are in business," he said.

"Much as we are not a Non-Governmental Organization, we have a responsibility and we need to give back to the community, and supporting these elderly Genocide survivors resonates with our corporate social responsibility values," he added.