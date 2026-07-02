Rwanda: Customer Experience Isn't a Department. It's Your Business Model

opinion

Whenever I ask people what comes to mind when they hear the words customer experience, the answers are almost always the same. "The receptionist." "The customer care team." "The front office." Rarely does anyone mention finance. Or procurement. Or maintenance. Or IT. Or human resources.

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Yet this may be one of the most expensive misconceptions in business. Many organizations still believe customer experience belongs only to the people who interact directly with customers. In reality, every employee influences whether a customer returns or quietly leaves.

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Take a hotel, for example.

If housekeeping delays cleaning a room, check-in is delayed.

If maintenance takes too long to repair the air conditioning, the guest has an uncomfortable night. If procurement delays ordering essential supplies, service standards begin to slip. If HR leaves key positions vacant for months, existing employees become overwhelmed, service slows, and customers notice. If IT systems fail during check-in, queues grow longer and frustration builds.

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None of these employees may ever greet the guest. Yet every one of them shapes the guest's experience.

The same principle applies in banks, hospitals, schools, retail stores, airlines, government offices, and telecommunications companies. Customer experience is not created by one department. It is the result of hundreds of decisions made across an organization every single day.

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This is why customer experience should never be viewed as a soft skill. It is a business strategy.

When organizations improve customer experience, they are not simply creating happier customers, they are protecting and growing revenue.

Customers who enjoy doing business with you are more likely to return, spend more, recommend your business to family and friends, and are more forgiving when the occasional mistake happens because trust was built.

Poor customer experiences are expensive. Customers leave quietly. Negative reviews spread quickly. Marketing costs increase because replacing customers is significantly more expensive than retaining existing ones.

Revenue doesn't disappear overnight. It walks away one customer at a time.

I once facilitated a workshop where someone from the maintenance department made a comment that has stayed with me ever since.

He said, "I never realized my work affected customer experience."

It was an honest statement.

Nobody had ever connected repairing a faulty air conditioner or fixing a leaking tap to guest satisfaction, online reviews, repeat business, and ultimately revenue.

They are all connected. Every role either creates revenue or protects it.

Marketing attracts customers. Sales converts them. Operations serve them. Finance ensures suppliers are paid on time so the business can continue delivering.

HR recruits, develops, and retains the people who create memorable experiences. Maintenance protects the product. IT keeps the customer journey moving.

Security creates peace of mind. Every employee contributes to the customer experience, whether they realize it or not.

Perhaps this is why the world's most admired organizations don't talk about customer experience as a department.

They build a culture where everyone understands the impact of their decisions on the customer.

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They ask one simple question before making decisions: "How will this affect our customer?" Imagine how different our organizations would be if every employee started their day asking that question.

Businesses don't lose customers because one receptionist had a bad day.

They lose customers because dozens of employees, each believing customer experience isn't their responsibility, unintentionally create friction that becomes the customer's reason to leave.

So, perhaps it's time we stop asking, "Who owns customer experience?"

The better question is, "How does my role make it easier or harder for customers to choose us again?"

Customer experience isn't a department. It's the business model that determines whether customers return, recommend your business, and ultimately drive sustainable growth.

The writer is a customer experience professional and certified hospitality trainer.