Nigeria: Operation Go Back to the Land - a Strategic Path to Security, Jobs and Food Stability

opinion

Nigeria stands at a critical crossroads. Across the country, many communities continue to face security challenges, including banditry, insurgency, kidnapping, illegal mining and other forms of organized criminal activity. In some areas, large stretches of forestland have become difficult to monitor effectively, posing challenges for security, economic growth and national stability.

Beyond the tragic loss of lives and livelihoods, these security challenges have disrupted farming, displaced rural populations, discouraged investment and contributed to rising food prices. The consequences include increased unemployment, deepening poverty and growing pressure on urban centres.

It is against this backdrop that a bold and comprehensive national response is proposed.

A New National Strategy

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Operation Go Back to the Land (OGBL) is a proposed national programme designed to address security challenges while unlocking Nigeria's vast agricultural and natural resource potential.

Rather than relying solely on military operations, the initiative proposes reclaiming and developing forest areas by transforming them into centres of economic activity, agricultural production and structured development. The strategy brings together security, agriculture, rural infrastructure, youth employment and regulated mineral development within a coordinated national framework.

Turning Forests into Economic Hubs

At the heart of the proposal is the creation of National Forest Development Zones. These zones would host security bases, mechanized farms, rural settlements, processing centres, schools, healthcare facilities and essential infrastructure such as roads, electricity and water supply.

By establishing a sustained government presence in these areas, the programme aims to improve security while creating sustainable livelihoods for millions of Nigerians.

Boosting Agriculture and Food Security

The initiative places strong emphasis on mechanized agriculture. Farmers would be supported with improved seedlings, fertilizers, tractors, irrigation systems and access to extension services. Priority crops would include rice, maize, cassava, cocoa, oil palm and rubber, alongside livestock and aquaculture.

To encourage participation, a National Produce Purchase Scheme is proposed to provide farmers with a reliable market by purchasing harvests at predetermined prices, building strategic food reserves and supporting agro-processing industries.

Regulating Mineral Resources

Many of Nigeria's forests contain valuable solid mineral deposits, while concerns have been raised about unauthorized mining activities in some areas. The proposal recommends establishing regulated mining clusters with proper licensing, environmental safeguards and security oversight. This approach is intended to improve government revenue collection while promoting responsible resource management.

Strengthening Security

A dedicated Forest Guard Corps is proposed to provide continuous protection for farmers, mining sites and rural communities. Equipped with modern surveillance technology, drones and communication systems, the corps would work alongside existing security agencies to enhance safety and maintain law and order.

In addition, collaboration with emerging state policing structures could strengthen intelligence gathering and community-based security efforts.

Creating Jobs for Youth

One of the programme's key objectives is to generate employment opportunities. Nigerian youths would be engaged across multiple sectors, including agriculture, forestry, environmental protection, logistics, equipment maintenance and agro-processing.

By expanding access to meaningful employment, the initiative seeks to address socioeconomic factors that can contribute to insecurity.

A Phased Implementation

The programme would be implemented in phases, beginning with the identification and securing of priority forest zones, followed by infrastructure development, agricultural settlement, industrial expansion and eventual nationwide scaling.

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A Collective Responsibility

Successful implementation would require collaboration among the federal, state and local governments, security agencies, private investors, development partners, traditional institutions and community leaders.

A Path Forward

Nigeria is richly endowed with fertile land, natural resources and a vibrant youthful population. However, persistent security challenges have limited the country's ability to fully harness these assets.

Operation Go Back to the Land presents a proposal aimed at improving security while promoting agricultural growth, job creation and sustainable economic development through the productive use of forest areas.

With sustained commitment, effective coordination and broad stakeholder participation, Nigeria can work towards transforming current challenges into opportunities and building a more secure and prosperous future for all.

Dr. Adeniyi Samson Adekunle (SAMAD) an entrepreneur, hospitality executive, lecturer, and governance professional