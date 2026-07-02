Namibia: The Man Who Keeps Oshakati On Two Wheels

Most people walk past his tiny workstation without giving it a second thought. But for security guards rushing to work, children cycling to school and informal traders transporting their goods, Tobias Filipus (51) is the man who keeps Oshakati moving.

For nearly seven years, Filipus has been repairing bicycles from his modest stand at the Oshakati Open Market.

Every day, punctured tyres, broken chains and bent rims find their way to his workshop before leaving ready for the road again.

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His customers are mostly security guards, schoolchildren and people from informal settlements who depend on bicycles because they cannot afford other forms of transport.

"Some security guards live at Ongwediva and work at Oshakati. They cannot afford a taxi every day because, as I understand it, they are paid late and their salaries are low. When I fix their bicycles, I am helping them," he says.

He says many people living in informal settlements also rely on bicycles to go about their daily lives.

"When their bicycles break down, they come here. I repair them so they can continue with their daily lives," he says.

The father of two's journey as a bicycle mechanic began when he was still a young boy at his village.

Without any formal training, he learnt the trade through years of practice and continues to improve his skills by watching YouTube tutorials.

"Now I know everything about bicycles. I also sell bicycles," he says.

Parents are among his regular customers. Filipus says many children from Oshakati cycle to schools in nearby villages, including Emono, because their families cannot afford daily taxi fares.

"When their bicycles break down, they come to me to fix them," he says.

Although he enjoys helping people, keeping the business running is becoming increasingly difficult.

"The business is not always consistent and the cost of spare parts continues to rise, making it difficult to maintain a steady income," he says.

Filipus believes the secret to keeping customers lies not only in repairing bicycles properly, but also in treating people with honesty and respect.

"I do proper work for my customers and I am truthful to them. The people trust me with fixing their bicycles. I don't take too long to fix a customer's bicycle.

"If I say I will finish within a day or two, I honour that promise."

He says he also avoids arguments with customers because he believes good relationships are essential for any business.

"It is not good for business to argue with customers or hold grudges because it chases customers away," he says.

Among the many repairs he carries out, wheel alignment remains the most challenging.

"You must not be stressed because if you are stressed, you will not manage. You have to remove the spokes in the rim and replace them with new ones," he says.

He adds that nothing gives him greater satisfaction than seeing a customer leave with a bicycle that is roadworthy again.

"When my customers are happy, I am also happy," he says.

Not every day is smooth, Filipus says.

Some customers collect repaired bicycles without paying immediately, while others leave deposits to buy bicycles but later return asking for their money back.

"They either say they are no longer interested or they have a problem, such as a death in the family, so they want the money back," he says.

Despite these setbacks, Filipus continues to support his family through his work.

He says the income he earns from repairing bicycles helps provide for his two children. If business improves, he hopes to buy more tools, including spanners, to make his work easier.

Filipus works alone, saying many people prefer jobs that offer a better income.

"Still, he has no plans to leave the trade.

"The good thing about this job is that you won't retire. You do this until you die.

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"You only stop if you become blind," he says.

Every morning, Filipus cycles from Evululuko to the Oshakati Open Market, where another day's work awaits.

Security guard John Nambahu, who regularly brings his bicycle to Filipus for repairs, says the mechanic has saved him from missing work on several occasions.

"I work at Oshakati but live at Ongwediva.

"I cannot afford taxi fare every day, so my bicycle is very important.

"Whenever it breaks down, I bring it to tate Fillip because he does a good job and he doesn't keep my bicycle for long.

"Without him, getting to work would be difficult," he says.

Another customer, Maria Andreas, says Filipus has helped keep her children's bicycles on the road.

"My children cycle to school every day.

"Buying another bicycle is expensive, so when something breaks, we bring it here.

"He fixes it properly and charges a fair price."